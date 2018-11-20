Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 6 Pro: Here are 5 reasons why it'll be a winner

Two days from now, on November 22, Xiaomi India will be launching a new budget phone and a successor to its much loved Redmi Note 5 Pro, 'Redmi Note 6 Pro'. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro is still the best smartphone in its category. It had everything going for it. The cameras, the powerful budget processor, looks and the price to beat. Redmi Note 6 Pro too is expected to come with some major updates. Lets look at 5 things that will make Redmi Note 6 Pro a winner.

Camera: Cameras have never been the strength of the Redmi line of phones. They were usually budget phones with budget specifications and nobody cared about the cameras. But Redmi Note 5 Pro changed all that. It had a powerful camera and took more than decent pictures. Redmi Note 6 Pro is expected to up its camera game a bit. It will have a quad camera setup - two on the rear and two selfie cams. The front will have a 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel selfie cameras with 4-in-1 super pixel and AI face unlock. The rear camera hasn't changed and comes with a dual-camera setup of 12-megapixels and 5-megapixel sensors.

Display: Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with better and brighter display when compared to its predecessor. It features a 6.26-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD full screen display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels. It looks absolutely gorgeous, more so on a screen that has an aspect ratio of 19:9. It has a notched display but one can hide it by changing the display settings.

MIUI 10: Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. The MIUI 10 brings gesture based experience, new UI and natural sound system. Other features like PiP, autofill, quick pay, improved screen recording etc are also supported.

Battery: Redmi Note 6 Pro will have a bigger battery that will last the whole day. The phone comes with 4000 mAh battery and supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0.

Price: The biggest selling point of Redmi Note 6 pro is going to be its price. Just like Redmi Note 5 Pro, Note 6 Pro is expected to be competitively priced. The rumors suggest that it will be priced in the range of Rs 16,000 or Rs 17000.