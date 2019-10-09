WhatsApp feature: Chat app may soon release 'Dark Mode' for Android users

Facebook Messenger has a dark mode, Instagram too now has a dark mode but WhatsApp is still missing the most sought after feature. The dark mode for WhatsApp was first rumoured in September 2018. Since then there have been few leaks and screenshots but nothing concrete has come out. The wait, however, seems to be coming to an end. The latest Android beta update has a new option in the Settings indicating that the feature may finally be ready for release.

As per reports from WhatsApp beta tester WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon implement the 'dark theme'. The new theme was discovered together with the details about another big upcoming WhatsApp feature, 'Disappearing Messages'. The beta tester has reported details about the night/dark theme found in the Android beta version 2.19.282.

One major advantage of having a dark mode, other than the fact that it looks good, is that it saves battery, especially on the ones having AMOLED displays. WABetaInfo has uploaded a few screenshots that show WhatsApp with a theme option under the settings tab. The 'theme' section has three options - Light theme, Dark theme and the System default. The Light theme offers the usual white theme, the dark theme comes with the usual greyish theme and for the default setting, WhatsApp identifies the theme used by the users' Android system (if light or dark), and sets it in WhatsApp automatically.

The feature is currently under development and is expected to be available soon on Android and iOS devices.

Additionally, WhatsApp is also close to implementing 'self-destructing' messages. At the moment, the feature is in an alpha stage of development.

Edited By: Udit Verma

