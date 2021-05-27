Xiaomi may launch Mi 11 Lite in India soon, here is what we know so far

Highlights Xiaomi might launch Mi 11 Lite in India soon.

Xiaomi is planning to expand the already impressive Mi 11 line-up in India by adding the Mi 11 Lite to it. The smartphone maker is yet to make an official announcement on the same but one of its executives Sumit Sonal's recent cryptic tweet suggests the new phone is not far from its launch. The Xiaomi executive tweeted 'Lite and Loaded' which is most likely a reference to the Mi 11 Lite which was launched in China earlier this year and is expected to arrive in India soon.

Xiaomi had introduced the Mi 11 series in India during a mega launch event last month. The smartphone maker unveiled three smartphones Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro and Mi 11 Ultra on April 23. It had confirmed that more Mi 11 smartphones will be launched in the country as well. In China, the company is already selling Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Lite. At least the latter might be introduced in India soon.

As the name suggests, the Mi 11 Lite is a more affordable option than other Mi 11 series smartphones. This means it can be the most affordable Mi 11 smartphone in India, at least at the time of launch. The phone was launched in both 4G and 5G variants but Xiaomi is likely to bring only one of them to India.

Mi 11 Lite features and specifications (expected)

Since the phone has already launched in China, we know of its features. The Indian variant of the phone should have most of these features but might come with few tweaks. The Mi 11 Lite features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with Full HD resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch cut out. The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

It is powered by a 4G-only Snapdragon 732G or a 5G-enabled Snapdragon 780G. Xiaomi might introduce the Mi 11 Lite in India with the latter to position the smartphone in the mid-premium category. This means it will compete with the existing Google Pixel 4A and the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone.

The smartphone should have a 64-megapixel main camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera. It is likely to pack a 4520mAh battery with a 33W fast charger. It will be interesting to see if the smartphone is equipped with MIUI 12.5 in India or not. Xiaomi had recently introduced the new custom Android skin on the Redmi Note 10S but is yet to bring it on a Mi smartphone.

Mi 11 Lite price in India (expected)

Xiaomi had launched the Mi 11 Lite in China in two storage and RAM options. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone is priced at 2599 yuan (around Rs 26,000) while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the phone costs 2599 yuan (around Rs 29,000). It is available in China in six colour options - Black, Pink, Blue, Green, Yellow, and White.

Xiaomi is known to price its smartphones aggressively in India. But, things become interesting for the Mi 11 Lite as the company is already selling the Mi 11X at Rs 29,999. So, the Mi 11 Lite has to be priced below that. Then, you have the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max which is selling at Rs 21,999 for the top-end variant which leaves a small window for Xiaomi to price both the variants of the Mi 11 Lite.

Going by its pricing history and the segment left, The Mi 11 Lite might cost on either side of Rs 25,000 for different variants. That will put it in the OnePlus Nord category.

However, all of this is just speculation and the actual price will be known once the phone is launched.