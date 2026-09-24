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FSSAI may bar 'analogue' products from using 'paneer' name. What it means for buyers?

FSSAI may bar 'analogue' products from using 'paneer' name. What it means for buyers?

FSSAI has proposed barring non-dairy analogue products from using the word 'paneer' in sales and marketing. The draft seeks clearer labelling for buyers and could affect existing licensed products too.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 7:52 AM IST
FSSAI may bar 'analogue' products from using 'paneer' name. What it means for buyers?The draft has been issued to tighten rules on the sale and labelling of analogue paneer.
SUMMARY
  • Draft rules target dairy-style products made with vegetable oil, starch or substitutes
  • Existing licensed analogue dairy items may also need revised labels and marketing
  • The regulator said clearer naming would improve transparency for shoppers during purchase

For consumers who buy paneer believing it is made from milk, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has put forward a draft that could change how such products are sold and presented in the market. The proposal seeks to stop the use of the word ‘Paneer’ for analogue products that are not made from milk-derived ingredients, in an effort to make the nature and composition of food items clearer to buyers, Aaj Tak reported.

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The draft has been issued to tighten rules on the sale and labelling of analogue paneer. Under the proposal, products made from alternatives instead of milk-derived ingredients may not be allowed to use the word ‘Paneer’ in their name, labelling or marketing. The main aim is to ensure that consumers get clear information about what they are purchasing.

FSSAI proposes stricter labelling for analogue paneer

Under the proposed rules, analogue products sold in a dairy context may be barred from being sold or promoted as ‘paneer’. Products in which vegetable oil, starch or other non-dairy ingredients are used in place of milk-derived material will have to be marketed with their actual identity clearly stated.

Draft aims to prevent confusion among buyers

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The move is aimed at preventing situations in which consumers buy a non-dairy product thinking it is real paneer made from milk. With correct labelling of food products, customers are expected to receive more transparent and clear information at the time of purchase.

Existing products may also come under the new rules

The proposed changes will not be limited to new products alone. According to the draft, these provisions may also apply to products that have already received a licence or registration. This could require changes in the labelling and marketing of analogue dairy products already available in the market.

Stakeholders invited to send feedback within 60 days

FSSAI has sought suggestions and objections on the draft from stakeholders, industry representatives and the general public within 60 days. After considering the responses received during the stipulated period, the final rules may be notified. For now, this remains a proposed draft and not a final rule, but if approved, it could bring significant changes to the existing practice of naming and labelling dairy products.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 24, 2026 7:51 AM IST
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