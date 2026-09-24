FSSAI may bar 'analogue' products from using 'paneer' name. What it means for buyers?

For consumers who buy paneer believing it is made from milk, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has put forward a draft that could change how such products are sold and presented in the market. The proposal seeks to stop the use of the word ‘Paneer’ for analogue products that are not made from milk-derived ingredients, in an effort to make the nature and composition of food items clearer to buyers, Aaj Tak reported.
The draft has been issued to tighten rules on the sale and labelling of analogue paneer. Under the proposal, products made from alternatives instead of milk-derived ingredients may not be allowed to use the word ‘Paneer’ in their name, labelling or marketing. The main aim is to ensure that consumers get clear information about what they are purchasing.