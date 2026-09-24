FSSAI may bar 'analogue' products from using 'paneer' name. What it means for buyers?

FSSAI proposes stricter labelling for analogue paneer

Under the proposed rules, analogue products sold in a dairy context may be barred from being sold or promoted as ‘paneer’. Products in which vegetable oil, starch or other non-dairy ingredients are used in place of milk-derived material will have to be marketed with their actual identity clearly stated.

Draft aims to prevent confusion among buyers

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The move is aimed at preventing situations in which consumers buy a non-dairy product thinking it is real paneer made from milk. With correct labelling of food products, customers are expected to receive more transparent and clear information at the time of purchase.

Existing products may also come under the new rules

The proposed changes will not be limited to new products alone. According to the draft, these provisions may also apply to products that have already received a licence or registration. This could require changes in the labelling and marketing of analogue dairy products already available in the market.

Stakeholders invited to send feedback within 60 days

FSSAI has sought suggestions and objections on the draft from stakeholders, industry representatives and the general public within 60 days. After considering the responses received during the stipulated period, the final rules may be notified. For now, this remains a proposed draft and not a final rule, but if approved, it could bring significant changes to the existing practice of naming and labelling dairy products.