Xiaomi Mi 10 is now Rs 5000 cheaper in India and it's a deal you should consider

Highlights Xiaomi has reduced the price of Mi 10 in India.

Mi 10 is now Rs 5000 cheaper.

It is a deal you should definitely consider.

Xiaomi has reduced the price of its 2020 flagship Mi 10 by Rs 5000 and it's a deal you should definitely consider. The last smartphone was launched last year and was Xiaomi's first to feature a 108-megapixel camera. It was priced at Rs 49,999 for the 128GB storage variant while the 256GB storage variant carried a price tag of Rs 54,999. Both the models came with 8GB of RAM. The pricing received mixed response at the time of launch but if you have been planning to grab this phone, this is the right time.

Both the variants are now Rs 5000 cheaper. This means that the 128GB variant is selling for Rs 44,999 while the 256GB storage variant would now cost you Rs 49,999. The new prices are already reflecting on Xiaomi's official website.

Mi 10 features and specs

Before we talk about the deal, let's look at the specs of the Mi 10. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch full HD+ panel with 1080×2340 pixel resolution. The screen is protected by a coating of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is 5G ready, runs MIUI 12 and supports dual SIM cards.

It features a quad rear digicam setup which includes 108MP predominant sensor with f/1.69 aperture, 13MP 123° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, you get a 20MP selfie shooter. The Xiaomi Mi 10 is backed by a 4,780 mAh battery which comes with 30W wired charging and 10W reverse charging.

Is it a good deal?

Definitely. Xiaomi has launched two affordable versions of the smartphone in Mi 10i and Mi 10T but the Mi 10 remains to be company's ultimate flagship. It converts on paper specs into performance. The smartphone is beautifully design and the 90Hz display is smooth, vibrant and very responsive. You may getter similar display on the Samsung Galaxy S20FE or OnePlus 8 but most flagships lack proper stereo speakers. The Mi10 comes with dedicated loudspeakers on the top and bottom for the audio .

The advantage over S20FE is also the Snapdragon 865 SoC which delivers better performance when it comes to gaming and image processing. The smartphone doesn't have any heating issues as well.

The only thing you need to consider is that whether you need a smartphone right now or are willing to wait for few more months. In the second case, you can probably grab the Mi 11, whenever it launches, hopefully in the second quarter. That will be Xiaomi's first smartphone to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC in India. If your requirement is more immediate, the Mi 10 should be an obvious choice.