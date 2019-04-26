PMO owes me Rs 1.4 lakh, IT Dept Rs 85,000: PM Modi in election affidavit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has filed his nomination from the Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh today. As per the election affidavit filed by him, he has disclosed his movable and immovable assets to the tune of Rs 2.51 crore.

Out of the Rs 2.51 crores, movable assets comprise Rs 1.41 crore and immovable assets are valued at Rs 1.1 crore.

For the last five financial years, PM Modi has declared his annual income as Rs 19.92 lakhs (FY18) Rs 14.59 lakhs (FY17), Rs 19.23 lakhs (FY16), Rs 8.58 lakhs (FY15) and Rs 9.69 lakhs (FY14). The primary sources for PM Narendra Modi's income are salary from the government and interest received from banks.

PM Modi declared Rs 38,750 as cash in hand and Rs 4,143 in his bank account. PM Modi has fixed deposits with SBI which are valued at Rs 1.27 crores. He also has bonds worth Rs 20,000 and Rs 7.61 lakhs in NSC (National Savings Certificates). PM Modi has two life insurance policies which together have a surrender value of Rs 1.90 lakh.

He owns 45 grams of gold through 4 gold rings which are valued at Rs 1.13 lakhs. Modi has also declared that he has to collect Rs 85,145 from IT-Dpt/SBI against TDS (tax deductible at source) for his earnings in FY19. Also, the prime minister's office owes Modi Rs 1.40 lakh (possibly in the form of reimbursements).

Modi has declared that he does not own any land or any commercial buildings. The only immovable property that PM Modi owns is a 25 per cent share in a residential house in Gandhinagar. PM Modi's share in the market value of the residential house is Rs 1.10 crore.

According to the affidavit, Modi does not have loans, dues or liabilities in his name.

Under educational qualification, the prime minister has declared he completed his graduation in Bachelors of Arts from Delhi University in 1978 and post-graduation in Masters Of Arts from Gujarat University in 1983.

