Pulwama terror attack: Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned that those behind Thursday's Pulwama terror attack, in which over 40 CRPF soldiers were killed, would pay a 'very heavy price.'

Last Updated: February 16, 2019  | 14:10 IST
Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: Reliance Foundation pledges full responsibility for education, employment of martyrs' children
Pulwama terror attack: After the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) agreed that a strong retaliatory action must be taken over Thursday's Pulwama terror attack, in which over 40 CRPF soldiers were martyred, Prime Minister Modi has warned that those behind the attack would pay a "very heavy price." In today's all-party meeting, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will discuss the further course of action in wake of the Pulwama terror attack that was carried out near the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Awantipora.

Besides, diplomatic measures, and military options, such as targeting Jaish-e-Mohammad camps to directly taking on the Pakistan Army in areas along the Line of Control, are also being considered. Pak-based terror group JeM had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack. The CCS also gave nod to diplomatically isolate Pakistan. The possible withdrawal of Ajay Bisaria, India's high commissioner in Islamabad, was also discussed in the meeting.

02.10pm: Mortal remains of CRPF Constable Rohitash Lamba brought to his native place in Shahpura, Rajasthan.

02.00pm: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, after the all-party meeting said that Resolutions were passed after Pathankot and Uri attack also. We have told government that they should now take action.

01.45pm: Police launches lathi charge against protesters at Mumbai's Nallasopara railway station, protesting against Pulwama terror attack

01.25pm: Anupam Kher shares a message, comparing the life of a soldier with that of a civilian.

01.25pm: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress said that, the entire nation is in mourning today, is angry.

01.20pm: The resolution passed by the Modi government at the all-party meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Sing. 

01.10pm: Nita Ambani's Reliance Foundation pledges to assume full responsibility for the education and employment of the martyrs' children and the livelihood of their families

12.55pm: Ajay Bisaria, Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan arrives at Ministry of External Affairs for consultations with senior officials.

12.50pm: All party meet over

12.48pm: 2-minute silence observed at PM Modi's event in Maharashtra for slain CRPF jawans

12.45pm: CM Edappadi Palaniswami announces government jobs to one family member each of the two martyred CRPF personnel from the state.

12:40pm: Pakistan's reaction over Thursday's Pulwama terror attack

12.35pm: India has asked all nations that have not reacted to the Pulwama terror attack to condemn Pakistan. Modi government has sent out a clear message that Pakistan is supporting these networks and should be named in their statements.

12.25pm: Wang Yi, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister, sent a condolence message to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on the Pulwama terror attack and stated that terrorism is the common enemy of humankind.

12.15pm: Union minister Babul Supriyo is already at Kolkata airport to receive the bodies of the two CRPF jawans from West Bengal.

12.05pm: Visuals from Mumbai's Nallasopara protest.

11.55am: PM Modi in Yavatmal, said that security forces have been given full freedom.

11.45am: Ramesh Kumar, DC Jammu said that the curfew has been continued as a precautionary measure and after assessing the situation, will decide whether to continue the curfew or not.

11.30am: All party meeting called by Modi government at Delhi, underway at the Parliament

11.00am: Protesters in Maharashtra are staging a demonstration on the Nallasopara railway station's tracks at in a protest against Pulwama attack.

10.30am: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman had postponed his Pakistan visit by a day. The delay comes after Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the Pulwama terror attack.

10.00am: Ravi Shastri, head coach of Indian Cricket Team, said that he salutes CRPF Bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice and attained martyrdom in the Pulwama attack

9.00am: South African government deplores the Pulwama terror attack on a paramilitary convoy in Jammu and Kashmir and expresses its solidarity with India in fighting terrorism.

8.00am: Indian Armed Forces deployed nine security columns with air support in Jammu following massive protests over the terror attack in Pulwam.

7.00am: Mike Pompeo, United States Secretary of State, condemns yesterday's horrific terror attack on Indian security forces.

6.00am: Luo Zhaohui, Chinese Ambassador to India expressed deep sympathy to families of the victims & injured.

