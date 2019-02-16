Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: Reliance Foundation pledges full responsibility for education, employment of martyrs' children

Pulwama terror attack: After the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) agreed that a strong retaliatory action must be taken over Thursday's Pulwama terror attack, in which over 40 CRPF soldiers were martyred, Prime Minister Modi has warned that those behind the attack would pay a "very heavy price." In today's all-party meeting, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will discuss the further course of action in wake of the Pulwama terror attack that was carried out near the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Awantipora.

Besides, diplomatic measures, and military options, such as targeting Jaish-e-Mohammad camps to directly taking on the Pakistan Army in areas along the Line of Control, are also being considered. Pak-based terror group JeM had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack. The CCS also gave nod to diplomatically isolate Pakistan. The possible withdrawal of Ajay Bisaria, India's high commissioner in Islamabad, was also discussed in the meeting.

Pulwama terror attack

02.10pm: Mortal remains of CRPF Constable Rohitash Lamba brought to his native place in Shahpura, Rajasthan.

Rajasthan: Mortal remains of CRPF Constable Rohitash Lamba brought to his native place in Shahpura, Jaipur district, #PulwamaAttackpic.twitter.com/JhEm4fvwks - ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019

02.00pm: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, after the all-party meeting said that Resolutions were passed after Pathankot and Uri attack also. We have told government that they should now take action.

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena after the all-party meeting on #PulwamaAttack: Resolutions were passed after Pathankot & Uri attack also. We have told them (central government) that they should now take action. pic.twitter.com/StuKlhXouz - ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019

01.45pm: Police launches lathi charge against protesters at Mumbai's Nallasopara railway station, protesting against Pulwama terror attack

#WATCH Mumbai: Police baton charge to disperse protesters at Nallasopara railway station, protesting against #PulwamaAttack. Some protesters were demonstrating at railway tracks of the station earlier today affecting services. Services now resumed at Virar, Nallasopara&Bhayandar pic.twitter.com/lKJ4kuKoX7 - ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019

01.25pm: Anupam Kher shares a message, comparing the life of a soldier with that of a civilian.

I got this poem/text as a message. It compares the life of a soldier with that of a civilian. It moved me & made me realise how easy it is to take armed forces & their sacrifices for granted. Please share it with the world. Thanks to the person who wrote it.ð #SaluteToASoldierpic.twitter.com/zcwchcDFs5 - Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 15, 2019

01.25pm: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress said that, the entire nation is in mourning today, is angry.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress: We had requested the Home Minister to request the PM on our behalf to ask Presidents of all national & regional parties for a meeting. This was supported by other parties too. The entire nation is in mourning today, is angry. #PulwamaAttackpic.twitter.com/cmLOKmcRfE - ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019

01.20pm: The resolution passed by the Modi government at the all-party meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Sing.

The resolution passed at the all-party meeting: We strongly condemn the dastardly terror act of 14th February at Pulwama in J&K in which lives of 40 brave jawans of CRPF were lost. pic.twitter.com/0OjGkgS6He - ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019

01.10pm: Nita Ambani's Reliance Foundation pledges to assume full responsibility for the education and employment of the martyrs' children and the livelihood of their families

12.55pm: Ajay Bisaria, Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan arrives at Ministry of External Affairs for consultations with senior officials.

Delhi: Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria arrives at Ministry of External Affairs for consultations with senior officials & leadership. #PulwamaAttackpic.twitter.com/7sT4ol7rKP - ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019

12.50pm: All party meet over

12.48pm: 2-minute silence observed at PM Modi's event in Maharashtra for slain CRPF jawans

12.45pm: CM Edappadi Palaniswami announces government jobs to one family member each of the two martyred CRPF personnel from the state.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has announced government jobs to one family member each of the two CRPF personnel from the state who lost their lives in #PulwamaAttack. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/tN1VdHha4D - ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019

12:40pm: Pakistan's reaction over Thursday's Pulwama terror attack

Dear India , We Pakistanis will be highly indebted if you take a serious action and finish LeT and Jaish e Muhammad. These terrorists recruit our children and the Generals protect these terrorists. - Ahmad Waqass Goraya (@AWGoraya) February 14, 2019

12.35pm: India has asked all nations that have not reacted to the Pulwama terror attack to condemn Pakistan. Modi government has sent out a clear message that Pakistan is supporting these networks and should be named in their statements.

12.25pm: Wang Yi, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister, sent a condolence message to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on the Pulwama terror attack and stated that terrorism is the common enemy of humankind.

12.15pm: Union minister Babul Supriyo is already at Kolkata airport to receive the bodies of the two CRPF jawans from West Bengal.

12.05pm: Visuals from Mumbai's Nallasopara protest.

11.55am: PM Modi in Yavatmal, said that security forces have been given full freedom.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Yavatmal, Maharashtra: Terror organisations who have committed this crime, no matter how much they try to hide, they will be punished. Security forces have been given full freedom. #PulwamaAttackpic.twitter.com/ULPOSUH3w2 - ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019

11.45am: Ramesh Kumar, DC Jammu said that the curfew has been continued as a precautionary measure and after assessing the situation, will decide whether to continue the curfew or not.

Ramesh Kumar, DC Jammu: Curfew was imposed yesterday, no casualties were reported. The situation is under control but as a precautionary measure, we have continued with the curfew. We will decide whether to continue it or not by evening, after assessing the situation. pic.twitter.com/tXRhRpbhEB - ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019

11.30am: All party meeting called by Modi government at Delhi, underway at the Parliament

Delhi: All party meeting called by central govt. underway at the Parliament. #PulwamaAttackpic.twitter.com/OqeqgzteE1 - ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019

11.00am: Protesters in Maharashtra are staging a demonstration on the Nallasopara railway station's tracks at in a protest against Pulwama attack.

Maharashtra: Protesters stage demonstration on the railway tracks at Nallasopara railway station in protest against #PulwamaAttack. Train movement affected at Nallasopara and beyond. pic.twitter.com/BzFLDzyi6z - ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019

10.30am: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman had postponed his Pakistan visit by a day. The delay comes after Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the Pulwama terror attack.

10.00am: Ravi Shastri, head coach of Indian Cricket Team, said that he salutes CRPF Bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice and attained martyrdom in the Pulwama attack

My salute to the #CRPF Bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice and attained martyrdom in the #PulwamaAttack. I'm deeply saddened. Thoughts with the families of our brave jawans ð®ð³ pic.twitter.com/tqa100LWP1 - Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 16, 2019

9.00am: South African government deplores the Pulwama terror attack on a paramilitary convoy in Jammu and Kashmir and expresses its solidarity with India in fighting terrorism.

8.00am: Indian Armed Forces deployed nine security columns with air support in Jammu following massive protests over the terror attack in Pulwam.

7.00am: Mike Pompeo, United States Secretary of State, condemns yesterday's horrific terror attack on Indian security forces.

The U.S. condemns yesterday's horrific terror attack on Indian security forces. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We stand with #India as it confronts terrorism. Pakistan must not provide safe haven for terrorists to threaten international security. - Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) February 15, 2019

6.00am: Luo Zhaohui, Chinese Ambassador to India expressed deep sympathy to families of the victims & injured.