Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor's new film glorifies abusive relationships, violence, say Twitter users

Shahid Kapoor's latest release Kabir Singh, which hit the screens on Friday, has been criticised for glorifying violence in the name love and encouraging misogyny. In the film, Shahid plays the role of an angry surgeon, who goes under a complete self-destructive mode and behaves violently after his girlfriend Preeti (Kiara Advani) marries another man, not by her choice. Those who have seen Kabir Singh are disappointed by the portyal of Shahid's character, and the overall storyline of the film. Many have questioned the filmmakers' intent of celebrating misogyny. "Kabir Singh, the kind of movie that shouldn't have been made in the first place, let alone remade. How could a movie be allowed to not just normalise but celebrate misogyny and sexism to this extent? Appalling. Easily one of the worst movies I have ever watched," said a Twitter user. "Kabir Singh glorifies and normalises abusive relationship and violence," wrote one person.

A user wrote, "It's worrisome that #KabirSingh has so much of hype. How people cannot see a misogynistic psycho with God complex and an abuser."

A person, who was disappointed by watching violence in Kabir Singh, wrote, "NOW, I'm gonna mute the hashtag #KabirSinghReview as I can't go through same anxiety and trauma all over again.If you plan to go watch that shit- remember to prioritise your mental health- it has sexual harassment, abuse, toxic masculinity, heroic misogyny and casteism." Kabir Singh is the remake of Telugu film Arjn Reddy and is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vagan.

Here are some of the opinions of netizens on Kabir Singh:





#KabirSingh 'script' is totally shit , I think Bollywood don't want to upgrade with time, same old age agreesive love story.What they want to portray with such bullshit stories .ð¤ð¥.These type of stories are the reason for many crimes against women just to justify love. pic.twitter.com/4Ij2hJl9k7 â Amit Pandey (@Amitpandey9721) June 22, 2019

Walked out of #KabirSingh in the interval. The worst film I have seen lately. @imvangasandeep should know his piece of art has triggered a tsunami of negative emotions in me as a woman, affecting my mental health. â Priyanka Sharma (@iPriyanka_S) June 20, 2019

Art, music and acting cannot hide the fact that the movie is cringeworthy. As a society please stop hero worshiping toxic masculinity. The hero thinks he owns his gf. Poor anger management has nothing to do with disrespect. Emotions shouldn't override manners. (2/3) â Dr.Beardo (@okayiamlost) June 21, 2019

Reminder: People are gonna start watching this vile shit today and emulate their hero. Please do not encourage this shit show that has no respect for women.

Why, @shahidkapoor, why would you do that.#KabirSinghReviewhttps://t.co/ffhBW7Aggu â Sameeksha Khare (@sameekshakh) June 21, 2019

#KabirSingh glorifies & normalises stalking abusive relationships , rape & violence.

Violence isn't love. Toxic domination is not cool.#KabirSinghReview â subhoshree (@ravishingtwikle) June 21, 2019

Man! It's 2019 girls are no more as dumb as #KabirSingh wants to portray.. I mean seriously Preeti Chunni theek kro.. and Preeti goes with a sorry look.. and you are talking about two Medical students. #KabirSinghReview â Daman Sachdeva (@damansachdeva01) June 21, 2019

NOW, Iâm gonna mute the hashtag #KabirSinghReview as I canât go through same anxiety and trauma all over again.If you plan to go watch that shit- remember to prioritise your mental health- it has sexual harassment, abuse, toxic masculinity, heroic misogyny and casteism.All in one â DK (@anticastecat) June 21, 2019

