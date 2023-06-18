‘Adipurush’ becomes fifth Prabhas film to enter $2 million club in US after Baahubali 2, Radhe Shyam  

Adipurush, the Om Raut-led adaptation of the Ramayana, has become the fifth Prabhas film to cross the $2 million-mark at the US box office. Prabhas’ last four films—Baahubali 1, Baahubali 2, Saaho, and Radhe Shyam—have made over $2 million in the US. With this feat, he has left behind the likes of Rajinikanth or Thalaiva, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, and Vijay Deverakonda.

#Adipurush crosses $2 Million in USA..#Prabhas — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 18, 2023 #Adipurush ZOOMS past $2M [₹16.38 cr] at the USA🇺🇸 Box Office.#Prabhas holds the record for most number of movies in the $2M club from South India



Pan World Star for a reason!



Top 3 South Actors in $2M+ club at the USA 🇺🇸 Box Office.



Prabhas - 5

Rajinikanth - 4

Mahesh Babu… pic.twitter.com/EWTF9eFZ1N — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 18, 2023

Rajinikanth and Mahesh Babu have four films each that are $2 million grossers in the US. Rajinikanth’s films such as 2.0, Kabali, Enthiran or Robot, and Petta made over $2 million in the States. Mahesh Babu’s films – Bharat Ane Nenu, Srimanthudu, Sarileru Neekevvaru, and Sarkaru VaarI Paata—have crossed the $2 million-mark at the American box office.

Jr NTR, who was last in the news for Naatu Naatu’s win at the Oscars earlier this year, has three films that crossed $2 million in the USA. These are RRR, Aravinda Sametha, and Nannaku Prematho. Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, and Vijay Deverakonda have two movies each that have crossed $2 million in the US. These movies are Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Khaidi No. 150, Pushpa: The Rise, Ala Vaikunthapurramulo, Geetha Govindam, and Arjun Reddy.

Meanwhile, Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir said that the makers have decided to revisit the dialogues of the film and release the film all over again. He said these dialogues are being changed in keeping with the public sentiments. Moviegoers were upset by the crass dialogues handed to the characters of Bajrang Bali and Meghanad.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an adaptation of the Ramayana and it focuses on the victory of good over evil. The film was released on June 16 and features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Saif Ali Khan, and Devdutta Nage in pivotal roles. Budgeted between Rs 500 crore to Rs 700 crore, it is touted to be the most expensive Indian film.

Adipurush’s music album has been composed by Ajay-Atul and Sachet-Parampara and comprises songs Jai Shri Ram, Ram Siya Ram, Shivoham, Tu Hai Sheetal Dhaara, and Huppa Huiya.

Also Read: Adipurush box office collection Day 2: Prabhas-starrer earns over Rs 200 crore globally

Also Read: Adipurush domestic box office collection day 2: Prabhas film crosses Rs 150 cr mark in India

Also Read: Adipurush's makers to revise dialogues after filmgoers' wrath, announces Manoj Muntashir

Also Read: 'The Archies' teaser Twitter review: 'Suhana Khan doesn’t look heroine material,' say moviegoers