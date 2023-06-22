'Adipurush' Hindi box office collection Day 6: Prabhas-starrer earns only Rs 3.8 cr amid negative word of mouth

The Hindi version of Prabhas-starrer Adipurush has witnessed a massive decline in ticket sales since Monday after a bumper opening weekend

On Wednesday, Hindi version of Prabhas-starrer managed to earn only Rs 3.8 crore. Overall collection for Wednesday stood at 7.25 crore, reported film trade tracking portal Sacnilk.com.

The overall collection of Adipurush Hindi stands at Rs 130 crore after Wednesday.

The massive drop in the earnings could be attributed to the negative reviews of the film’s supposedly tacky VFX, dramatic dialogues, and overall approach to the modern story telling of the mythological epic ‘Ramayana’.

Watch : Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar To Grace BT Best B-schools & HR Summit As Chief Guest; Sessions On Future Of B-Schools, Impact Of AI, Art & Craft Of An MBA And More

Many people even slammed the movie for disrespecting the Hindu Gods.

As per Koimoi, the budget of T-series-produced Adipurush is reportedly a staggering Rs 700 crore.

As per the Sacnilk.com data, the film started the week with a massive drop in the earnings, falling from 69 crore on Sunday to Rs 20 crore on Monday, 10 crore on Tuesday and Rs 7.25 crore on Wednesday with projection of 5.5 crore on Thursday.

The Hindi version's box office earnings fell from Rs 38 crore on Sunday to Rs 8.5 crore on Monday, Rs 5.5 crore on Tuesday and just 3.8 crore on Wednesday.

However, projections could improve or slide even further as the producers have reduced the ticket prices to Rs 150 for the 3D version in the hopes of reviving footfall in theatres.

The worldwide collection of Adipurush has crossed Rs 410 crore, said T-series in a Twitter post.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the movie just one and a half star on the day of its release and called it an "epic disappointment".

Watch : Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar To Grace BT Best B-schools & HR Summit As Chief Guest; Sessions On Future Of B-Schools, Impact Of AI, Art & Craft Of An MBA And More