'Animal' worldwide box office collection Day 11: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer sees 'massive 2nd Monday', earns Rs 738 cr

Ranbir Kapoor's latest film Animal has struck gold at the worldwide box office. The film made around Rs 738 crore globally as of its second Monday and is now cruising towards the Rs 750 crore mark.

Animal made a total of Rs 660.89 crore in its first week at the worldwide box office. The film further went onto mint Rs 37.37 crore on its second Friday, Rs 60.22 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 56.57 crore on its second Sunday and Rs 20.52 crore on its second Monday. With this, the film's total worldwide box office business stood at Rs 737.98 crore, as per film critic and trade expert Joginder Tuteja.

At the overseas box office, the film has made a total of around $23.64 million or Rs 197.09 crore within 10 days of theatrical release. Key contributors to the film's overseas business were North America ($ 11,760,764 million), Gulf ($4.1 million), Australia (A$ 4,235,952), UK and Ireland (GBP 1,627,151), and New Zealand (NZ$ 732, 329) apart from roughly $2.5 million from rest of the world.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial crossed $11.5 million at the North America box office within 10 days of its release. The film now ranks among six Indian films that collected more than $11.5 million in the market, as per Animal's overseas distributor Nirvana Cinemas.

Moreover, Animal made a total of Rs 13.12 crore on its second Monday in terms of net collections at the domestic box office. The update was confirmed in a post on X formerly known as Twitter by the makers. The post read, "Animal massive second Monday (sic)." With this, the film's total India box office collection are estimated to have reached around Rs 445.12 crore within 11 days of its theatrical release, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is centered on a troubled father-son relationship set against the backdrop of the underworld. Animal features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri in significant roles. The film was released in theatres worldwide on December 1 alongwith Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

