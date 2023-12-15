'Animal' box office collection day 14: Ranbir Kapoor's film mints Rs 8.75 cr on Thursday, earns in single digit for the first time

scorecardresearch
Ranbir Kapoor's action drama film Animal made an impactful entry at the box office. However, as the film entered its second week, it's collections began slowing down gradually

In terms of global box office collection, Animal is inching closer to the Rs 800 crore mark In terms of global box office collection, Animal is inching closer to the Rs 800 crore mark
SUMMARY
  • Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal saw a blockbuster start at the box office
  • However, as the film entered its second week, it's collections began slowing down gradually
  • The film earned about Rs 8.75 crore on Thursday

Ranbir Kapoor's action drama film Animal made an impactful entry at the box office. However, as the film entered its second week, it's collections began slowing down gradually. On Thursday, the film saw its lowest collection in India so far, having earned in single digit for the first time.

According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned about Rs 8.75 crore on Thursday.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs 337.58 crore within the first week of its release and further minted Rs 22.95 crore on its second Friday, Rs 34.74 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 36 crore on its second Sunday, Rs 13.85 crore on its second Monday, Rs 12.72 crore on its second Tuesday, Rs 10.25 crore on its second Wednesday, and is estimated to have raked in about Rs 8.75 crore on its second Thursday.

With this, Animal's total India box office collection now stands at Rs 476.84 crore.

The film had an overall 14.75 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Thursday. Regions that logged the highest occupancy across the film's Hindi shows are Chennai (21.50 per cent), Pune (19.25 per cent), Jaipur (17.75 per cent), National Capital Region or NCR (17.25 per cent), Lucknow (16.50 per cent), Mumbai (15 per cent) and Hyderabad (15 per cent).

In terms of global box office collection, Animal is inching closer to the Rs 800 crore mark. On Thursday, T-Series, one of the production houses behind Animal, shared the latest numbers on X, as per which, the film has earned Rs 772 crore in 13 days.  

Animal film:

Animal, Ranbir's biggest opener, is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra as well. It showcases a story about a father-son relationship, played by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

The action drama hit the screens on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film may be on its way to becoming one of the highest earning Hindi films of 2023, but it has drawn criticism from a section of social media users for its misogynistic and graphically violent narrative.

Published on: Dec 15, 2023, 8:25 AM IST
