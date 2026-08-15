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'Awarapan 2' vs 'Batwara 1947' box office collection day 1: Emraan Hashmi’s film tops ₹20 crore, Sunny Deol’s film lags behind

'Awarapan 2' vs 'Batwara 1947' box office collection day 1: Emraan Hashmi’s film tops ₹20 crore, Sunny Deol’s film lags behind

Among the major markets, Lucknow recorded the highest occupancy for Awarapan 2 at 66%, For Batwara 1947, Chennai recorded the highest overall occupancy at 30%

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 15, 2026 8:02 AM IST
'Awarapan 2' vs 'Batwara 1947' box office collection day 1: Emraan Hashmi’s film tops ₹20 crore, Sunny Deol’s film lags behindSunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 and Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 are clashing at the box office collection

The Independence Day weekend has brought a box-office clash between Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947, with both films arriving in theatres on August 14. On Day 1, the two films recorded a significant difference in their theatrical performance.

Awarapan 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection

Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2 opened above ₹20 crore at the Indian box office. The film logged an India net collection of ₹21 crore on Day 1, according to Sacnilk. This translates into a domestic gross box office collection of ₹25.20 crore. The film recorded around 45% overall occupancy, indicating strong audience turnout on its opening day.

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READ THIS: 'Awarapan 2' movie Twitter review: 'Emraan Hashmi nailed it again,' say netizens on 'Awarapan' sequel

Among the major markets, Lucknow recorded the highest occupancy for Awarapan 2 at 66%, followed by NCR at 58.5%. Chennai registered 59%, although the film had only 20 tracked shows there. Mumbai recorded 39.5%, while Bengaluru and Hyderabad posted 47% and 49.8%, respectively.

Batwara 1947 Day 1 Box Office Collection

Batwara 1947, meanwhile, opened with ₹5.75 crore net in India on Day 1, translating into gross domestic collection of ₹6.84 crore. The film recorded approximately 15% overall occupancy. For Batwara 1947, Chennai recorded the highest overall occupancy at 30%, followed by Lucknow at 23.5% and Jaipur at 21.3%. NCR stood at 18.3%, while Mumbai and Ahmedabad both recorded 12.5%.

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ALSO READ: 'Batwara 1947' movie Twitter review: 'Great comeback for Sunny Deol,' say netizens on Independence Day release

Awarapan 2 story, cast, run time

The Nitin Kakkar-directed film stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Salil Acharya and Suvinder Vicky. The romantic drama has a runtime of 2 hours 20 minutes and carries a U/A certification. The sequel continues the Awarapan franchise, combining romance, action, crime and drama.

Batwara 1947 story, cast, run time

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the period drama is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India in 1947 and explores the impact of the historical upheaval on individuals and families. The film features Sunny Deol, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi in key roles. It has a runtime of around 2 hours 25 minutes and carries an A certificate.

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Published on: Aug 15, 2026 7:54 AM IST
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