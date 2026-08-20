'Awarapan 2' vs 'Batwara 1947' box office collection day 7: Emraan Hashmi's film to near ₹150 crore soon, Sunny Deol's film crashes

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Awarapan 2 Day 7 collection

Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi, opened strongly on August 14 and continued its impressive run through the extended Independence Day weekend.

The film collected ₹22 crore on its opening day before jumping to ₹33.75 crore on Saturday. It added ₹26 crore on Sunday, followed by ₹9.25 crore on Monday and ₹9.75 crore on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the film added another ₹6.75 crore, taking its India net total to ₹107.50 crore before Day 7 began.

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On Thursday morning, Sacnilk reported a live Day 7 collection of ₹0.04 crore from 608 shows, with the film recording around 9% occupancy at the time of tracking. Its India gross stood at ₹128.34 crore, while the India net had reached ₹107.54 crore.

The film has benefited from nostalgia surrounding the original Awarapan, strong audience interest in Emraan Hashmi’s return to the franchise and relatively limited competition in its second week.

Batwara 1947 Day 7 collection

In comparison, Batwara 1947 has had a considerably slower theatrical run. The Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal and Shabana Azmi starrer opened with ₹5.75 crore on Day 1. It saw a major jump on Independence Day, collecting ₹13.50 crore, before falling to ₹7.25 crore on Sunday.

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The film subsequently collected ₹2 crore on Monday, ₹2.25 crore on Tuesday and ₹1.40 crore on Wednesday. By the end of Day 6, its India net stood at ₹32.15 crore.

On Day 7, the film had collected ₹0.02 crore in live figures from 321 shows by Thursday morning. Its India gross stood at ₹38.20 crore, while its India net reached ₹32.17 crore. Sacnilk noted that the final Day 7 figures were yet to be reported.

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Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947

The contrasting performances have made Awarapan 2 the clear winner in the box office clash. By the beginning of Day 7, the difference between the two films' India net collections had widened to more than ₹75 crore.

While Awarapan 2 has crossed ₹107 crore net in India, Batwara 1947 is still around the ₹32 crore mark. The latter has also seen its show count decline as exhibitors respond to audience demand, while Awarapan 2 has continued to command strong theatrical presence.

With the first week now drawing to a close, Awarapan 2 appears firmly positioned as the stronger performer, whereas Batwara 1947 faces a challenging road ahead if it is to recover ground during its theatrical run.