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'Awarapan 2' vs 'Batwara 1947' Box Office Day 4: Emraan Hashmi film nears ₹100 crore, Sunny Deol starrer struggles

'Awarapan 2' vs 'Batwara 1947' Box Office Day 4: Emraan Hashmi film nears ₹100 crore, Sunny Deol starrer struggles

The difference between the two films has widened considerably since their opening day. On Day 2, Awarapan 2 collected ₹33.75 crore compared with ₹13.50 crore for Batwara 1947

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 12:05 PM IST
'Awarapan 2' vs 'Batwara 1947' Box Office Day 4: Emraan Hashmi film nears ₹100 crore, Sunny Deol starrer strugglesBatwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 box office collection

The Independence Day box office clash between Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 has tilted heavily in favour of Emraan Hashmi's sequel. On Day 4, the two films continued to show a wide gap in their theatrical performance, with Awarapan 2 racing towards the ₹100 crore mark in India gross collections while Batwara 1947 remained around the ₹30 crore gross mark.

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According to Sacnilk's latest live figures, Awarapan 2 had collected ₹81.99 crore net and ₹98.38 crore gross in India as of Monday morning. The film's Day 4 collection stood at ₹0.24 crore at the time of the update, with final Monday figures still awaited.

READ THIS: 'Awarapan 2' movie Twitter review: 'Emraan Hashmi nailed it again,' say netizens on 'Awarapan' sequel

Meanwhile, Batwara 1947 had earned ₹26.57 crore net and ₹31.69 crore gross in India by the same point. Its Day 4 live collection was ₹0.07 crore, with final numbers yet to be reported.

'Awarapan 2' box office collection Day 4

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 opened with ₹22 crore net on Day 1 before witnessing a major jump on Saturday. The film collected ₹33.75 crore on Day 2 and another ₹26 crore on Day 3, taking its India net total to ₹81.75 crore before Monday's live figures were added.

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The film's current India gross of ₹98.38 crore puts it within touching distance of the ₹100 crore milestone. The final Day 4 number will determine how quickly the film crosses that mark.

The sequel stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi and is directed by Nitin Kakkar. It released in theatres on August 14.

Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 4

Batwara 1947, meanwhile, has had a comparatively slower run despite the Independence Day holiday and a cast led by Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. The film opened at ₹5.75 crore net on Friday and saw a significant jump on Saturday, collecting ₹13.50 crore. However, its Sunday collection fell to ₹7.25 crore, taking its three-day India net total to ₹26.50 crore.

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With the live Day 4 figure included, the film's India net currently stands at ₹26.57 crore.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the period drama also stars Ali Fazal, Karan Deol and Shabana Azmi. The film is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India in 1947.

ALSO READ: 'Batwara 1947' movie Twitter review: 'Great comeback for Sunny Deol,' say netizens on Independence Day release

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947: Box office gap

The difference between the two films has widened considerably since their opening day. On Day 2, Awarapan 2 collected ₹33.75 crore compared with ₹13.50 crore for Batwara 1947. At that stage, the gap between the two films stood at ₹36.50 crore in India net collections.

After the first weekend, Awarapan 2 had reached ₹81.75 crore net, while Batwara 1947 stood at ₹26.50 crore. This means the difference had expanded to ₹55.25 crore before the latest Day 4 live figures. The numbers underline how strongly Awarapan 2 has capitalised on the nostalgia surrounding the original film and Emraan Hashmi's return to the franchise.

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Published on: Aug 17, 2026 12:05 PM IST
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