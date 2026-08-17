'Awarapan 2' vs 'Batwara 1947' Box Office Day 4: Emraan Hashmi film nears ₹100 crore, Sunny Deol starrer struggles

READ THIS: 'Awarapan 2' movie Twitter review: 'Emraan Hashmi nailed it again,' say netizens on 'Awarapan' sequel

Meanwhile, Batwara 1947 had earned ₹26.57 crore net and ₹31.69 crore gross in India by the same point. Its Day 4 live collection was ₹0.07 crore, with final numbers yet to be reported.

'Awarapan 2' box office collection Day 4

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 opened with ₹22 crore net on Day 1 before witnessing a major jump on Saturday. The film collected ₹33.75 crore on Day 2 and another ₹26 crore on Day 3, taking its India net total to ₹81.75 crore before Monday's live figures were added.

Advertisement

The film's current India gross of ₹98.38 crore puts it within touching distance of the ₹100 crore milestone. The final Day 4 number will determine how quickly the film crosses that mark.

The sequel stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi and is directed by Nitin Kakkar. It released in theatres on August 14.

Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 4

Batwara 1947, meanwhile, has had a comparatively slower run despite the Independence Day holiday and a cast led by Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. The film opened at ₹5.75 crore net on Friday and saw a significant jump on Saturday, collecting ₹13.50 crore. However, its Sunday collection fell to ₹7.25 crore, taking its three-day India net total to ₹26.50 crore.

Advertisement

With the live Day 4 figure included, the film's India net currently stands at ₹26.57 crore.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the period drama also stars Ali Fazal, Karan Deol and Shabana Azmi. The film is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India in 1947.

ALSO READ: 'Batwara 1947' movie Twitter review: 'Great comeback for Sunny Deol,' say netizens on Independence Day release

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947: Box office gap

The difference between the two films has widened considerably since their opening day. On Day 2, Awarapan 2 collected ₹33.75 crore compared with ₹13.50 crore for Batwara 1947. At that stage, the gap between the two films stood at ₹36.50 crore in India net collections.

After the first weekend, Awarapan 2 had reached ₹81.75 crore net, while Batwara 1947 stood at ₹26.50 crore. This means the difference had expanded to ₹55.25 crore before the latest Day 4 live figures. The numbers underline how strongly Awarapan 2 has capitalised on the nostalgia surrounding the original film and Emraan Hashmi's return to the franchise.