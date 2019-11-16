Bala box office collection Day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana film may gain pace on weekend; earns Rs 76 crore so far

Bala box office collection Day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala is running steady at the ticket window and is likely to gain momentum on its second Saturday and Sunday. The comdedy is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark as multiplexes are expected to witness substantial growth over the weekend.

Bala earned Rs 3.76 crore on Friday taking its overall collection to Rs 76 crore, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

"#Bala is steady... Biz should gather momentum on [second] Sat and Sun... Multiplexes should witness substantial growth, taking it closer to ? 100 cr mark... [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr. Total: ? 76 cr. #India biz," Adarsh tweeted.

Bala has received unanimously positive reviews with critics praising the 35-year-old actor for his performance. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, both of them has worked previously with Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) and Vicky Donor (2012). Bala is produced by Dinesh Vijan and features Ayushmann as a Kanpur man who is suffering from premature baldness.

Bala is Ayushmann Khurrana's third film of 2019. The national award-winning actor has delivered two hit film--Article 15 and Dream Girl this year. Film critics believe that if film Bala continues at its current pace, Khurrana could be looking at his next blockbuster.

Ayushmann Khurrana, in one of his interviews, told PTI that Bala is one of his "most precious" scripts to date. "I'm humbled with the response and delighted that I have again backed a film that has its heart at the right place," he added.

Bala was released on November 8 in 3,000 screens in India and over 550 screens overseas. With this, Bala has become Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest release to date.

