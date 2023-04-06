'Bholaa' vs 'Dasara' box office day 7: Nani’s action flick crosses Rs 100 cr worldwide 

Bholaa vs Dasara box office collection day 6: Nani and Keerthy Suresh-starrer action flick Dasara has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office globally. The development was confirmed by the production house SLV Cinemas. Domestically, the film is likely to have grossed Rs 68.64 crore at the box office, as per initial estimates.

The film collected Rs 23.20 crore on day 1, Rs 9.75 crore on day 2, Rs 12.10 crore on day 3, Rs 12.6 crore on day 4, Rs 3.65 crore on day 5, Rs 3.25 crore on day 6, Rs 2.09 crore on day 7, and around Rs 2 crore on day 8, as per Sacnilk.

Ajay Devgn-starrer Bholaa, on the other hand, is likely to cross the Rs 60 crore mark on day 8 at the domestic box office. The Ajay Devgn film has collected a total of Rs 59.88 crore on day 8. The film earned Rs 11.20 crore on day 1, Rs 7.40 crore on day 2, Rs 12.20 crore on day 3, Rs 13.48 crore on day 4, Rs 4.50 crore on day 5, Rs 4.80 crore on day 6, Rs 3.30 crore on day 7, and around Rs 3 crore on day 8. Dasara and Bholaa clashed at the box office on March 30.

Dasara plot, cast

Dasara focuses on a ruffian who steals coal for a living and lives with his grandmother. He spends most of his time with his best friends Suryam and Vennela. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film features Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, and Shine Tom Chacko in significant roles.

Bholaa plot, cast

The latest Ajay Devgn film is the official remake of the 2013 Tamil film Kaithi. It focuses on Bholaa who goes to meet his daughter after ten years of imprisonment and the challenges he faces in his way. Besides Devgn, the film features Tabu, Amala Paul, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao in lead roles.

Also read: 'Bholaa' vs 'Dasara' box office day 6: Ajay Devgn film passes Rs 50 crore mark

Also read: 'Not for publicity; my freedom to wear what I want,' says 'Delhi metro girl' who went viral for her clothes