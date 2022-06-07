‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ box office day 18: Kartik Aaryan-film refuses to slow down; rakes in Rs 157 cr 

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 simply refuses to slow down at the box office despite major releases. The Kartik Aaryan-starrer has raked in Rs 157.07 crore as of m Monday and should cross Rs 175 crore-mark by June 24, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh wrote, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is in no mood to slow down… Mass circuits are driving its business… Absence of major films [till 24 June] should help it reach Rs 175 crore-mark… [Week 3] Friday Rs 2.81 crore; Saturday Rs 4.55 crore; Sunday Rs 5.71 crore; Monday Rs 2.25 crore. Total: Rs 157.07 crore. India business.”

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is in no mood to slow down... Mass circuits are driving its biz... Absence of major films [till 24 June] should help it reach ₹ 175 cr mark... [Week 3] Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.71 cr, Mon 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 157.07 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/zZ26EZxaH1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 7, 2022

Soon after the film crossed Rs 150 crore-mark at the box office, the makers of the film released a press statement. The statement read, “Holding steady in theatres despite new releases, this horror-comedy continues to score big as it collects Rs 5.71 crore on day 17 and takes the collection to Rs 154.82 crore.”

The films that released after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 include Anubhav Sinha-directorial Anek (starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa); Yash Raj Films-backed Samrat Prithviraj (starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar); Adivi Sesh’s Major (starring Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar) and Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial Vikram/Vikram Hitlist (starring Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi).

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a horror comedy directed by Anees Bazmee. Bazmee is known for directing films like Welcome (2007), Welcome Back (2015), Pagalpanti (2019), Mubarakan (2017) and No Entry (2005).

In this film, Kartik Aaryan plays the role of Ruhan, a fraud psychic brought in to deal with the return of Manjulika at the Thakur Palace. The film also features Tabu in double role as Anjulika and Manjulika. Besides Aaryan and Tabu, the film features Kiara Advani, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to the 2007 hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa which features Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi and Ameesha Patel in significant roles. The film was a raging success at the box office.

Also read: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' box office collection: Kartik Aaryan-film sees slight dip on Monday

Also read: ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ box office: Kartik Aaryan-film collects Rs 154.82 crore on third Sunday