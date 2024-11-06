'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' box office collection day 5: Kartik Aaryan's film eyes Rs 200 crore worldwide, may top BB2's numbers soon

Kartik Aaryan's latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has raked in huge bucks at the box office within 5 days of its release. The film, also dubbed as BB3, is now eyeing the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 raked in Rs 187.75 crore globally as of its first Tuesday, with its overseas box office collection being Rs 39 crore. The film made Rs 148.75 crore in terms of its India gross box office collections, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

With this, the film has now set sights on the lifetime worldwide box office collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 raked in a total of Rs 265.5 crore during its lifetime run globally.

At the domestic box office, however, it's a different picture. The film saw a fall of more than 27 per cent in its India net box office numbers on Tuesday.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 made Rs 35.5 crore on its opening day, Rs 37 crore on its day 2, and Rs 33.5 crore on its day 3, taking the film's collections to Rs 106 crore in its opening weekend.

The film saw a massive drop of 46.27 per cent in its collections on its first Monday, when it logged only Rs 18 crore. BB3 saw a further downturn of 27.78 per cent in its collections as it raked in around Rs 13 crore on its day 5, taking its total box office numbers so far to Rs 137 crore.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 saw an overall 31.48 per cent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, with regions like Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru being the weakest.

This can be attributed to the stellar box office business of Sivakartikeyan's latest film Amaran as well as the decent performance of Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar in the southern markets.

Amaran made a total of Rs 102 crore while Lucky Baskhar raked in Rs 36.10 crore as of its first Tuesday.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film follows Rooh Baba, a fraudster posing as an exorcist as he takes on the case of a haunted castle and makes some surprising discoveries.

In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan reprises his role as Rooh Baba from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 whereas Vidya Balan is seen reprising her role as Manjulika from the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film also features Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Mishra, and Rajpal Yadav in significant roles.