Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again box office collection day 17: Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy tops Ajay Devgn's cop drama in Sunday climax

Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan-starrer horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Ajay Devgn-led cop drama Singham Again are locked in a race to cross the Rs 250 crore mark at the India box office ever since the two films released on Diwali 2024.

Made at a budget of around Rs 150 crore, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has finally topped Singham Again in the Sunday climax at the Indian ticket counters. BB3 raked in a total of Rs 158.25 crore in its first week and Rs 58 crore in its second week.

Related Articles

The film then went onto collect Rs 4.15 crore on its third Friday, Rs 5 crore on its third Saturday, and around Rs 6 crore on its third Sunday. With this, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's total India box office collection reached Rs 231.40 crore as of its day 17, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film logged an overall 33.12 per cent theatrical occupancy across all its shows on Sunday. Singham Again remained not far behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the India box office so far.

The film made Rs 173 crore in its first week and Rs 47.5 crore in its second week. The cop drama further raked in Rs 2.75 crore on its third Friday, Rs 3.35 crore on its third Saturday, and around Rs 4.15 crore on its third Sunday.

With this, Singham Again's total India box office numbers stacked up at Rs 230.75 crore, Sacnilk mentioned. The film had an overall 32.82 per cent occupancy across all its shows on Sunday.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film focuses on a fraudster turned exorcist who takes on a lucrative case at a haunted castle and unravels a sinister plot involving temple priests. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has an IMDb rating of 5.7/10.

The film features Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Ashwini Kalsekar in significant roles.

Made at a budget of over Rs 350 crore, Singham Again is centered around maverick police officer Bajirao Singham who embarks on a dangerous cross-border mission along with his team of officers to save his wife Avni from a formidable villain.

Singham Again has an IMDb rating of 6.5/10.

The cop drama stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Akshay Kumar in key roles. It also has a cameo appearance by Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey.