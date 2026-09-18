Box office clash: Pankaj Tripathi-led 'Mirzapur: The Movie' tops ₹200 crore in India, 'Hanuman Ansh' stays the course

MUST READ | Box office clash: Hanuman Ansh tops ₹300 crore mark, Mirzapur stays the course

Mirzapur box office

The movie, which is an interquel set during the first season of the Prime Video series Mirzapur, has had a stupendous box office run so far. Mirzapur: The Movie opened to ₹25.75 crore at the Indian box office, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. The film raked in ₹148.45 crore in its first week and went onto make ₹54.75 crore in its second week. With this, its total India net box office collection stands at ₹203.20 crore.

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This translates into domestic gross earnings of ₹242.14 crore. The film further raked in ₹49.75 crore at the overseas box office, taking its worldwide collection to ₹291.89 crore. Mirzapur's shows saw an overall occupancy of 17.33%, with its night shows recording the highest occupancy at 20.69%.

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Hanuman Ansh box office

The no-frills devotional drama, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, has had a miraculous run at the box office. The film, which opened to ₹10 lakh at the domestic box office, has stood tall against all the recent releases, including Mirzapur.

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Hanuman Ansh made a total of ₹1.08 crore in its first week, ₹40 lakh in its second week, ₹10.40 crore in its third week, ₹61 crore in its fourth week, and ₹90.25 crore in its fifth week.

The film further went onto rake in ₹10.50 crore on its sixth Friday, ₹18.50 crore on its sixth Saturday, ₹22.50 crore on its sixth Sunday, ₹8.25 crore on its sixth Monday, ₹8.25 crore on its sixth Tuesday, ₹6 crore on its sixth Wednesday, and ₹6.25 crore on its sixth Thursday.

With this, the film's week 6 collection at the India box office stands at ₹80.25 crore. Thus, Hanuman Ansh has made a total of ₹243.38 crore in terms of net domestic earnings.

This translates into domestic gross collections of ₹287.40 crore. Hanuman Ansh further made ₹21.75 crore at the overseas box office, taking its worldwide earnings to ₹309.15 crore.