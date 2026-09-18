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Box office clash: Pankaj Tripathi-led 'Mirzapur: The Movie' tops ₹200 crore in India, 'Hanuman Ansh' stays the course

Box office clash: Pankaj Tripathi-led 'Mirzapur: The Movie' tops ₹200 crore in India, 'Hanuman Ansh' stays the course

No big stars. No big marketing. Just word of mouth turning it into one of the biggest sleeper hits in recent memory. How far has each film really gone? Here's the full box office face-off.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 9:07 AM IST
Box office clash: Pankaj Tripathi-led 'Mirzapur: The Movie' tops ₹200 crore in India, 'Hanuman Ansh' stays the courseBox Office Update: Mirzapur storms past ₹200 crore in India, Hanuman Ansh maintains its run

Box office alert: Two films. Two completely different worlds. One massive surprise. Mirzapur: The Movie, led by Pankaj Tripathi, has smashed past a jaw-dropping milestone at the Indian box office. Yet somehow, a low-budget devotional drama called Hanuman Ansh — made for just ₹2 crore — is still holding its ground against it, weeks after release.

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No big stars. No big marketing. Just word of mouth turning it into one of the biggest sleeper hits in recent memory. How far has each film really gone? Here's the full box office face-off.

MUST READ | Box office clash: Hanuman Ansh tops ₹300 crore mark, Mirzapur stays the course

Mirzapur box office

The movie, which is an interquel set during the first season of the Prime Video series Mirzapur, has had a stupendous box office run so far. Mirzapur: The Movie opened to ₹25.75 crore at the Indian box office, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. The film raked in ₹148.45 crore in its first week and went onto make ₹54.75 crore in its second week. With this, its total India net box office collection stands at ₹203.20 crore.

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This translates into domestic gross earnings of ₹242.14 crore. The film further raked in ₹49.75 crore at the overseas box office, taking its worldwide collection to ₹291.89 crore. Mirzapur's shows saw an overall occupancy of 17.33%, with its night shows recording the highest occupancy at 20.69%.

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Hanuman Ansh box office

The no-frills devotional drama, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, has had a miraculous run at the box office. The film, which opened to ₹10 lakh at the domestic box office, has stood tall against all the recent releases, including Mirzapur.

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Hanuman Ansh made a total of ₹1.08 crore in its first week, ₹40 lakh in its second week, ₹10.40 crore in its third week, ₹61 crore in its fourth week, and ₹90.25 crore in its fifth week.

The film further went onto rake in ₹10.50 crore on its sixth Friday, ₹18.50 crore on its sixth Saturday, ₹22.50 crore on its sixth Sunday, ₹8.25 crore on its sixth Monday, ₹8.25 crore on its sixth Tuesday, ₹6 crore on its sixth Wednesday, and ₹6.25 crore on its sixth Thursday.

With this, the film's week 6 collection at the India box office stands at ₹80.25 crore. Thus, Hanuman Ansh has made a total of ₹243.38 crore in terms of net domestic earnings.

This translates into domestic gross collections of ₹287.40 crore. Hanuman Ansh further made ₹21.75 crore at the overseas box office, taking its worldwide earnings to ₹309.15 crore.

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Published on: Sep 18, 2026 9:07 AM IST
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