Box office clash: Hanuman Ansh tops ₹300 crore mark, Mirzapur stays the course

MUST READ: 'Hanuman Ansh' box office collection: Devotional drama to cross ₹250 crore soon in India; beats 'Haiwaan', 'Mirzapur'

Weekend momentum and overall totals

Over the subsequent weekend, Hanuman Ansh continued to outperform Mirzapur. On Saturday (Day 37), it posted an India net collection of ₹18.50 crore, taking its domestic net total to ₹192.13 crore and India gross to ₹227 crore, as per Sacnilk data cited in reports.

On the same Saturday, Mirzapur: The Movie remained steady but trailed in India net, even as its worldwide gross climbed to ₹245.19 crore by Day 9, aided by a stronger overseas push.

By Day 41, Hanuman Ansh had crossed the ₹280 crore mark in India gross, while Mirzapur, taking its India gross past ₹230 crore and overseas gross to ₹48 crore, Sacnilk figures show.

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In worldwide terms, however, Mirzapur earned around ₹285.64 crore by Day 13, setting its sights on the ₹300 crore milestone. Hanuman Ansh has crossed the ₹300 crore mark worldwide, earning a total of ₹300.25 crore globally.

Contrasting curves, same winner

The two films represent different box office trajectories: Mirzapur exploded early, hitting roughly ₹93.75 crore India net in three days, whereas Hanuman Ansh built gradually, crossing ₹122 crore India net only after 31 days.

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Yet in the long run, the devotional title has shown exceptional hold, repeatedly beating the newer release on comparable weekdays and weekends in India. For now, Hanuman Ansh leads the domestic race, while Mirzapur: The Movie stays ahead globally thanks to its overseas performance.