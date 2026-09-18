OTT releases this week (Sept 14- Sept 20): 'Irumudi', 'Thudakkam', 'Lee Cronin's The Mummy' and more to watch this weekend

The third week of September brings a packed lineup of movies and web series across Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and SonyLIV.
From Ravi Teja's action drama Irumudi and Vismaya Mohanlal's debut Thudakkam to Netflix's Lust Stories 3, viewers have plenty of options across genres. The week also brings Lee Cronin's horror film The Mummy and several international dramas and thrillers.
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Here are the major OTT releases arriving between September 14 and September 20.
Ravi Teja's Irumudi is one of the biggest Indian OTT releases of the week. The action drama follows Trinadh Rama Kasu, an auto driver with a violent past who has settled into a quiet family life. When his daughter goes missing, he is forced to confront his old world while undertaking an Ayyappa Deeksha. The film also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar and Baby Nakshathra. It will stream in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.
Release Date: September 18, 2026 Platform: Netflix
Thudakkam
Vismaya Mohanlal makes her acting debut with Thudakkam, an action thriller directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. The film follows Meenu, a young martial arts practitioner living with her father in Idukki. Her life changes after she becomes the target of a dangerous stalker, forcing her to fight for survival and protect her family. The film also features Ashish Joe Antony and Sai Kumar, with Mohanlal making a special cameo appearance.
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Release Date: September 18, 2026 Platform: JioHotstar
Lust Stories 3
Lust Stories 3 returns with four new stories exploring love, desire, vulnerability and the complexities of modern relationships. The anthology brings together filmmakers Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj. Its ensemble cast includes Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Abhishek Banerjee, Ali Fazal, Radhika Madan and Siddharth.
Release Date: September 18, 2026 Platform: Netflix
Lee Cronin's The Mummy offers a darker take on the classic horror premise. The story follows Charlie Cannon and his wife Larissa after their daughter Katie mysteriously returns home eight years after disappearing in Egypt. Their relief quickly turns into terror when they discover that Katie is carrying an ancient demonic parasite. Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy and Natalie Grace star in the film.
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Release Date: September 17, 2026 Platform: JioHotstar
You+Me - Against the World
Based on Emma Green's bestselling trilogy, You+Me - Against the World follows Alma, an aspiring filmmaker who secretly pursues her passion despite coming from a wealthy family, and Vadim, a rebellious man with a troubled past. Their relationship develops while working on a film project, but their romance takes a dangerous turn when an anonymous stalker begins sending threatening messages.
Release Date: September 18, 2026 Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Waiting Hai
Waiting Hai combines comedy and crime thriller elements around an illegal digital market for Indian Railways Tatkal tickets. Divyenndu plays Sugam Mishra, a newly recruited Railway Police officer, while Bhuvan Arora plays Afroz Hamza, a computer geek whose software can automate confirmed ticket bookings. Their paths collide in a cat-and-mouse story involving technology, railway ticketing and the underground black market.
Release Date: September 16, 2026 Platform: MX Player by Amazon Prime Video
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