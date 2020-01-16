Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 6: Deepika Padukone's movie slows down, Tanhaji crosses Rs 100-crore collection mark

Chhapaak Box Office Collection: Deepika Padukone's latest movie Chhapaak has extended its fall on the box office for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. Chhapaak's box office earnings have become stagnant since the movie has struggled to cross the Rs 3 crore collection mark in the last three days.

Chhapaak which released on January 10 has registered a low start and has failed to excel on the box office.

Chhapaak made Rs 4.77 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 6.90 crore on Saturday, Rs 7.35 crore on Sunday, Rs 2.35 crore on Monday and Rs 2.20 crore on Tuesday. As per initial reports, Chhapaak is likely to have made around Rs 2 crore on Wednesday, taking its collection to Rs 26 crore.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has made over Rs 100 crore in six days.

Chhapaak's box office collection might have taken a beating due to a couple of reasons. Tanhaji has been released across 3,500-4,000 screens, while Padukone's film released across 1,500 screens. Additionally, Tanhaji is a film for the masses whereas Chhapaak especially caters to an urban crowd. Deepika Padukone's visit to JNU amid the student protests could also have turned a section of the society against the film, and who ended up opting for Tanhaji.

However, Chhapaak has received appreciation from film critics. A section of audience also has called the film a 'masterpiece'.

Chhapaak is inspired by the true story of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. In the film, Padukone portrays an acid attack survivor, Malti. In the film, actor Vikrant Massey has portrayed the role of a social activist, Amol. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak also stars Anand Tiwari and Madhurjeet Sarghi.

Also read: Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 5: Deepika Padukone's film slows down further; earns Rs 24 crore

Also read: Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 4: Deepika Padukone's film struggles to stay afloat