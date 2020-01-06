Dabangg 3 box office collection: Salman Khan's film enters the coveted Rs 200-crore club

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 made Rs 200 crore at the Box Office, according to the official twitter handle of Salman Khan Films. This film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada across 2000 screens. Dabangg 3 is facing huge competition from Good Newwz, which stars Akshay Kumar, Dijjeet Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani. It is highly unlikely that its collection will grow further as Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji and Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak are set to be released this Friday.

Apart from not-so-good reviews, Dabangg 3's overall business has also been marred by protests against contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. Since its release, Dabangg posted a highest single-day collection of Rs 31.90 crore, which as per film trade experts isn't much-considering popularity of Salman Khan.

Dabangg 3 is the third film of the Dabangg franchise. The first movie in the franchise had recorded a lifetime collection of Rs 138.88 crore and Dabangg 2 had overall earnings of Rs 155 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama. So, while Dabangg 3 would comfortably surpass the previous movies, it remains to be seen how far it would go in terms of earnings.

The movie also features Kichcha Sudeep in a significant role. Dabangg 3 also features Sonakshi Sinha and debutante Saiee Manjrekar along with Arbaaz Khan, Amole Gupte, Mahie Gill, Pankaj Tripathi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Milind Gunaji and Tinnu Anand. Prabhu Deva and Preity Zinta have special appearances in the movie.

Here's a list of Salman Khan's movies since 2010:

Jai Ho: Rs 116 crore

Dabangg 2: Rs 155 crore

Race 3: Rs 166 crore

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: Rs 210.16 crore

Bharat: Rs 211.07 crore

Kick: Rs 231.85 crore

Bodyguard: Rs 234 crore approx

Sultan: Rs 300.45 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Rs 320.34 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai: Rs 339.16 crore

Also read: Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 16: Salman's film set to bow out of theatres as Good Newwz dominates

Also read: Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay-Kareena's film is good news; heads towards Rs 150 crore