'Dhurandhar 2' box office collection day 21: Ranveer Singh-led film's daily biz falls below ₹10 crore; Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga watch the film

After smashing box office records ever since its theatrical release, Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, aka Dhurandhar 2, has seen a steep fall in its daily box office business on the 21st day. The film's daily collections saw a 21.8 per cent drop on its third Wednesday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

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Dhurandhar 2's collections stood at ₹674.17 crore in its first week and at ₹263.65 crore in its second week. It further minted ₹21.55 crore on its third Friday, ₹25.65 crore on its third Saturday, ₹28.25 crore on its third Sunday, ₹10 crore on its third Monday, ₹10.10 crore on its third Tuesday, and ₹7.90 crore on its third Wednesday.

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With this, the film's total India net collection stands at ₹1,041.27 crore, translating into a gross box office collection of ₹1,246.27 crore. As of Wednesday, the film's worldwide box office collection stands at ₹1,653.67 crore.

Meanwhile, Telugu superstar Prabhas and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga were spotted watching Dhurandhar 2 in Allu Cinemas.

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Moreover, actor Ameesha Patel reacted to stand-up comic Zakir Khan's comments about Bollywood being dumbfounded by Dhurandhar 2's resounding success.

Patel, known for her roles in movies like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2, asked Zakir not to spread negativity, as Bollywood has valued and respected the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller.

DUDE-Stop spreading NEGATIVITY!film industry has valued n respected DHURANDHAR!Superstars like SRK,SALMAN,SUNNY , HRITHIK,AJAY et have given not just 1 but 25 plus mega hits n will continue to do so👍CHILL-GADAR bahut saalon se sabne already machai hain aur aage bhi machaayenge👍 pic.twitter.com/MqOD74LH83 — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) April 7, 2026

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is the official sequel to the 2025 blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar. The movie is centred around Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian covert operative who is on a mission to dismantle terror networks which are targeting India.

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Besides Ranveer Singh, the film features R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil in pivotal roles.