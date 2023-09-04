‘Dream Girl 2’ box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film expected to collect Rs 3 crore on Monday

‘Dream Girl 2’ earnings: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday-starrer comedy caper Dream Girl 2 is likely to see a massive drop in its box office collections on Monday. Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest film is estimated to make around Rs 3 crore on its second Monday, likely taking its total collections to Rs 89.40 crore so far. Dream Girl 2 made a total of Rs 67 crore in its first week and went onto make Rs 4.7 crore on its second Friday, Rs 6.36 crore on its second Saturday, around Rs 8.34 crore on its second Sunday, and will likely make Rs 3 crore on its second Monday, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

The Ayushmann Khurrana-led comedy had an overall 37.54 per cent occupancy across its shows on September 3. Regions where theatres logged the maximum occupancy for Dream Girl 2 shows on Sunday are Chennai (88 per cent), Bengaluru (45.25 per cent), Pune (43.50 per cent), Chandigarh (43.50 per cent), Hyderabad (42.75 per cent), National Capital Region or NCR (38.75 per cent), and Ahmedabad (38 per cent).

Dream Girl 2 is also Ayushmann Khurrana’s biggest hit in the last four years. His past four films-- An Action Hero, Doctor G, Anek and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui—failed to impress moviegoers. An Action Hero made a total of Rs 11.30 crore whereas Anek made a total of Rs 8.45 crore at the box office. Doctor G made a total of Rs 25.83 crore while Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui could merely collect Rs 20.91 crore at the box office.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 is the spiritual sequel of the 2019 film Dream Girl. The film has an IMDb rating of 6/10 and an audience score of 43 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, the film focuses on a young man from Mathura who cross-dresses and disguises as a woman named Pooja.

Dream Girl 2 features Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Pandey, Paresh Rawal, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, and Manoj Joshi in significant roles. The film released in theatres worldwide on August 25, weeks after Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 hit theatres.

