 ‘Gadar 2’ box office collection: Sunny Deol’s blockbuster becomes fastest Hindi film to cross Rs 500 crore 

‘Gadar 2’ earnings: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer commercial blockbuster Gadar 2 has become the fastest Hindi film to cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office. The mega blockbuster entered the coveted Rs 500 crore club within 24 days of its release. With this, Gadar 2 has left behind Shah Rukh Khan’s previous film Pathaan and SS Rajamouli-directorial Baahubali 2. While Pathaan took 28 days to breach the Rs 500 crore mark, Baahubali 2 did the same within 34 days of its release.

Sunny Deol’s latest film made around Rs 501.87 crore at the domestic box office as of Sunday, according to early estimates. Gadar 2 made Rs 284.63 crore in its first week, Rs 134.47 crore in its second week, and Rs 63.35 crore in its third week. Anil Sharma’s latest directorial venture went on to mint Rs 5.20 crore on its fourth Friday, Rs 5.72 crore on its fourth Saturday, and is likely to have collected around Rs 8.50 crore on its fourth Sunday. With this, the film’s collections are estimated to have reached Rs 501.87 crore as on Sunday.

Well #Gadar2 gets EVERYTHING RIGHT...and thats why it's a HUMONGOUS BLOCKBUSTER. 💪🏼❤️‍🔥👊🏼 Emotions. Action. Intensity. Roar🦁. Sunny Deol is BOMBASTIC & HOWW...salute @iamsunnydeol Sir 🥳🥳❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥👑💞 ..jo dekhna thaa woh mil gaayaa..now need more of this aapse. 🙏🏼❣️

MUSIC is… pic.twitter.com/P9rtN6ku9u — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) September 3, 2023

Meanwhile, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap told entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama in an interview that while he has not watched Gadar 2 yet, he can understand why it is such a raging hit with moviegoers. He added that the film’s marketing strategy smartly connected with the audiences’ fond memories of Gadar.

Kashyap, known for films like Gangs of Wasseypur and Kennedy, further said that the original film came with Aamir Khan’s Lagaan and Farhan Akhtar-directorial Dil Chahta Hai. He noted that Gadar was much more successful than these two films and had the largest footfalls. “When I say the marketing is so good, I mean the marketing has recreated the nostalgia for Gadar. The entire marketing of Gadar 2 was Gadar 1,” the filmmaker told the entertainment portal.

Produced jointly by Zee Studios and Anil Sharma Productions, Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film focuses on Tara Singh who returns to Pakistan to rescue his son Charanjeet Singh from the clutches of the Pakistani Army in 1971. The film features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Manish Wadhwa, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, and Gaurav Chopra in key roles.

