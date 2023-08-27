‘Jailer’ worldwide box office collection day 18: Rajinikanth film to cross Rs 600 crore mark worldwide today  

‘Jailer’ worldwide earnings: Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer is on course to cross Rs 600 crore at the worldwide box office today. Jailer collected a total of Rs 450.80 crore in its first week and went on to collect Rs 124.18 crore in its second week, taking its total collection to Rs 574.98 crore in its first two weeks. The Rajinikanth film went on to collect Rs 7.67 crore on the first day of week 3, Rs 6.03 crore on the second day of week 3 and Rs 8.36 crore on the third day of week 3. With this, the film’s total worldwide box office hit Rs 597.04 crore as of Sunday, according to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Last week, Rajinikanth’s latest film Jailer became the third Tamil film to enter the Rs 500 crore club after 2.0 and Ponniyin Selvan: 1. While 2.0 collected Rs 800 crore, Ponniyin Selvan: 1 raked in Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office. It has also become the second fastest movie after 2.0 to reach this milestone in just 10 days.

Domestically, the Thalaivar film has crossed Rs 300 crore within 18 days of its release. Jailer collected a total of Rs 235.85 crore in its first week and went on to collect Rs 62.95 crore in its second week at the box office. With this, the film’s collections reached a total of Rs 298.80 crore.

Jailer went on to collect Rs 3.40 crore on its third Friday, around Rs 5.60 crore on its third Saturday, and is likely to earn around Rs 6.43 crore on its third Sunday. With this, the film’s total collection in India will likely hit Rs 314.23 crore.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer focuses on Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer who is trying to save his son from a criminal who steals valuable artefacts from Hindu temples. Produced by Maran’s Sun Pictures, the movie features Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannah Bhatia, Vinayakan, and Vasanth Ravi in significant roles.

Jailer also features Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff in cameo appearances. The latest Rajinikanth film hit theatres worldwide on August 10.

