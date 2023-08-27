‘Gadar 2’ vs ‘OMG 2’ box office collection day 16: Sunny Deol film surpasses KGF: Chapter 2; Akshay Kumar-starrer holds steady

‘Gadar 2’ vs ‘OMG 2’ earnings: Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 has surpassed Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2’s Hindi version to become the third highest grossing Hindi film at the domestic box office. KGF: Chapter 2’s Hindi version collected a total of Rs 435 crore in its lifetime at the domestic box office.

Sunny Deol's film, on the other hand, will cross Rs 450 crore at the domestic box office today. The commercial potboiler collected Rs 284.63 crore in its first week and made Rs 134.47 crore in its second week, taking its total collection in both the weeks to Rs 419.10 crore. The film went onto collect Rs 7.10 crore on its third Friday, and is estimated to have collected around Rs 12.29 crore on its third Saturday and will likely earn around Rs 14 crore on its third Sunday, as per initial estimates.

With this, the film’s total collections are estimated to reach Rs 452.49 crore, according to trade portal Sacnilk. Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2, on the other hand, has managed to hold its ground against the Gadar 2 juggernaut.

The satirical comedy drama collected Rs 85.05 crore in its first week and Rs 41.37 crore in its second week. The film went onto make around Rs 1.70 crore on its third Friday, around Rs 3.07 crore on its third Saturday and will make around Rs 3.20 crore on its third Sunday. With this, the film’s collections are estimated to hit Rs 134.39 crore at the India box office.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 superhit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. While the first film was set in Partition, the second film is set in 1971. The film features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma and Manish Wadhwa in pivotal roles. The first part featured Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles alongside Amrish Puri and Lillete Dubey in significant roles.

Helmed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 features Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Pavan Malhotra, and Ramayan fame Arun Govil in significant roles. OMG 2 is the sequel to the 2012 hit film OMG-Oh My God!. The film has been produced by Cape of Good Films, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah, and Rajesh Bahl. Both the films were released in theatres worldwide on August 11.

Also Read: ‘Dream Girl 2’ box office collection day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer to cross Rs 40 crore soon in India

Also Read: 'Gadar 2' vs 'OMG 2' box office collection day 15: Sunny Deol's film marches to Rs 425 crore; Rs 500 crore within reach

Also Watch: Raftaar's debut Bajao on JioCinema, Tammanaah Bhatia’s Aakhri Sach, Ahsoka on Disney+ Hotstar, Ragnarok S3, Lighthouse, Killer Book Club, Who is Erin Carter? on Netflix among OTT releases this week

Also Read: ‘Jawan’ vs ‘Salaar’ overseas advance booking collection: Prabhas' movie crosses $300,000, SRK film nears $200,000

Also Watch: AI images show Mollywood stars Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju, Arsha Baiju, Jaffer Idukki and other Malayalam celebrities reimagined as Netflix series Money Heist characters: Onam Special