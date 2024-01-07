'Dunki' box office collection day 17: Shah Rukh Khan's film sees 50% growth in India business, makes Rs 212 cr

'Dunki' box office day 17: Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Dunki saw a rise of around 50 per cent in its India box office collections on Saturday. Dunki minted Rs 160.22 crore in its first week and Rs 46.25 crore in its second week. The film collected Rs 2.25 crore on its third Friday and is estimated to have made around Rs 3.50 crore on its third Saturday.

With this, the film is estimated to have earned over Rs 212 crore at the India box office as of Saturday. Shah Rukh Khan's latest film had an overall 15.64 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Saturday, according to Indian film trade portal Sacnilk.

Regions that contributed a lion's share to the film's theatrical occupancy on Saturday are Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Jaipur, National Capital Region (NCR) and Ahmedabad.

At the national multiplex chains, Dunki sold a total of 1,35,948 tickets worth Rs 3.09 crore across 4,465 shows with 13.04 per cent occupancy. Dunki sold a total of 27,966 tickets worth Rs 1.03 crore across PVR chains. The film sold a total of 17,422 tickets worth Rs 57 lakh across Inox chains and 12,653 tickets worth Rs 41 lakh across Cinepolis chains, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Commenting on the box office business of Shah Rukh Khan films in 2023, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala said, "SRK truly a GLOBAL ICON! In 2023, his films Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki raked in a whopping $117 million at the global box office, a feat unmatched by any other Indian actor in a single year across international markets excluding China..."

🌟 #SRK truly a GLOBAL ICON! In 2023, his films #Pathaan, #Jawan and #Dunki raked in a whopping USD 117 Million at the global box office, a feat unmatched by any other Indian actor in a single year across international markets excluding China.. pic.twitter.com/HEHewK8MNH — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 6, 2024

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film focuses on the concept of donkey flights or dunki, an illegal backdoor entry technique used by immigrants to enter countries like the UK, the US and Canada. Dunki also puts the spotlight on the lives of such individuals as they choose to return back to their homeland.

The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochhar in significant roles. The film released in theatres worldwide on December 21, a day before Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire.

