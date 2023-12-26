'Dunki' box office collection day 5: Shah Rukh Khan's film inches closer to Rs 150 crore in India

'Dunki' box office day 5: Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Dunki has maintained its stronghold at the domestic box office on Christmas day. The film logged strong numbers on its first Monday and is now inching towards the Rs 150 crore mark at the India box office.

Dunki made Rs 29.20 crore on its opening day, Rs 20.12 crore on its second day, Rs 25.61 crore on its third day, Rs 30.70 crore on its fourth day, and is estimated to have made around Rs 22.50 crore on its fifth day. With this, the Shah Rukh Khan-led film is estimated to have raked in Rs 128.13 crore as of Monday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film's Hindi shows logged an overall 39.53 per cent occupancy on Monday. A lion's share of Dunki's theatrical occupancy on Monday came from Kolkata, Chennai, Chandigarh, Mumbai, National Capital Region (NCR), Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Pune and Jaipur.

While giving out Dunki's box office prediction on Tuesday, film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel said on X formerly Twitter that if the film manages to collect more than Rs 12 crore on Tuesday, it is poised for a very good 4 days at the box office. Kadel said, "If Dunki collects Rs 12 crore+ tomorrow, then it is poised for a very good 4 days second weekend at the box office and will easily do Rs 250 crore+ NBOC in its lifetime. Tuesday biz is very crucial for this Shah Rukh Khan starrer!!"

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's latest film crossed the Rs 200 crore milestone worldwide in 4 days of its release. The film made Rs 58 crore on its opening day, Rs 45.40 crore on its second day, Rs 53.82 crore on its third day, and Rs 53.91 crore on its fourth day at the global box office. With this, Dunki's gross worldwide box office collection stands at Rs 211.13 crore as of Sunday.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film concentrates on a group of friends who desire to go abroad in the hopes of a better life and end up choosing the 'donkey flight' or 'dunki' route to do so. 'Donkey flight' or 'dunki' route is an illegal backdoor entry technique used by immigrants to enter countries like the US, the UK and Canada. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochhar in pivotal roles.

