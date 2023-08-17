Gadar 2 breaks Pathaan, Sultan’s record! Sunny Deol-starrer becomes only Bollywood movie to mint over Rs 30 crore on sixth day

Gadar 2, the Sunny Deol-led commercial potboiler, is the only Bollywood movie which has earned more than Rs 30 crore on the sixth day of its release. The Anil Sharma-directorial made Rs 40.10 crore on the first day, followed by Rs 43.08 crore on the second day, Rs 51.70 crore on the third day, Rs 38.70 crore on the fourth day, and Rs 55.4 crore on the fifth day. On its sixth day, the Sunny Deol film earned Rs 32.37 crore in India, which makes it the first Bollywood movie ever to do so.

Gadar 2’s total collection within the first six days of its release stands at Rs 261.35 crore. With this, the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer film has broken the record set by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Salman Khan’s Sultan. Pathaan and Sultan collected more than Rs 30 crore at the India box office for five straight days.

Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan earned Rs 57 crore on its first day, Rs 70.50 crore on its second day, Rs 39.25 crore on its third day, Rs 53.25 crore on its fourth day, and Rs 60.75 crore on its fifth day. The Shah Rukh Khan film did a total business of Rs 280-75 crore in India within the first five days of its release.

Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer Sultan, on the other hand, collected Rs 36.54 crore on its first day, Rs 37.32 crore on its second day, Rs 31.67 crore on its third day, Rs 36.62 crore on its fourth day, and Rs 38.21 crore on its fifth day. Sultan raked in Rs 180.36 crore within the first five days of its release.

This, however, is not the only record broken by Gadar 2. The film has also become the fastest Bollywood movie to collect Rs 200 crore after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Gadar 2 crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office within five days of release whereas Pathaan did the same within four days of its release.

Gadar 2 box office update

Gadar 2 is on course to cross the Rs 300 crore mark at the domestic box office today. The film collected around Rs 34.50 crore on its sixth day, and is likely to earn around Rs 25 crore on its seventh day. With this, the film has collected around Rs 288.48 crore within the first seven days of its release.

