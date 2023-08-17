Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ rakes in Rs 450 crore globally in 7 days, among 5 biggest Tamil hits ever  

‘Jailer’ box office record: Rajinikanth-led action thriller Jailer has set the cash registers ringing as the film has collected more than Rs 450 crore at the worldwide box office within just seven days of its theatrical run. The Thalaivar film made Rs 95.78 crore on its opening day, Rs 56.24 crore on its second day, Rs 68.51 crore on its third day, Rs 82.36 crore on its fourth day, Rs 49.03 crore on its fifth day, Rs 64.27 crore on its sixth day, and Rs 34.61 crore on its seventh day.

Jailer’s total worldwide box office collections reached Rs 450.80 crore. Jailer, also known as Thalaivar 169, surpassed the Rs 400 crore mark at the global box office on Wednesday. The film earned Rs 64.27 crore on the Independence Day holiday, taking its total collections to Rs 416.19 crore on Wednesday.

With this, Jailer is among the five biggest Tamil hits ever. It has joined the likes of 2.0, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram, Kabali, and Enthiran or Robot.

2.0 collected a total of Rs 723.30 crore, Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai-starrer Ponniyin Selvan made Rs 488 crore, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram made Rs 414.43 crore, Thalaivar’s Kabali minted around Rs 305 crore, and Enthiran or Robot made around Rs 291 crore in worldwide collections.

Jailer India box office update

The Rajinikanth film is headed towards the Rs 250 crore mark at the India box office. The Nelson Dilipkumar-directorial collected Rs 48.35 crore on its first Thursday, Rs 25.75 crore on its first Friday, Rs 34.30 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 42.20 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 23.55 crore on its first Monday, Rs 36.50 crore on its first Tuesday, Rs 15 crore on its first Wednesday and is estimated to collect around Rs 13.50 crore on its first Thursday.

With this, Jailer’s total collections stand at Rs 239.15 crore. The film has reported occupancy of 19.37 per cent in its Tamil shows on August 17 so far. The film is a massive success in South India, where it derived a lion’s share of its earnings from. Parts of south India such as Chennai, Bengaluru, Madurai, Coimbatore, Pondicherry, and Salem were among the top contributors to Jailer’s box office success. It has also fared well in Hindi markets such as Mumbai and the National Capital Region (NCR).

