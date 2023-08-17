‘Jailer’ vs ‘Bholaa Shankar’ box office: Rajinikanth film crosses Rs 450 crore worldwide; Chiranjeevi film proves to be damp squib

‘Jailer’ vs ‘Bholaa Shankar’ box office collection: Jailer, the Rajinikanth-starrer action thriller film, has crossed the Rs 450 crore mark at the worldwide box office in seven days. Thalaivar’s latest film collected Rs 95.78 crore on its first day, Rs 56.24 crore on its second day, Rs 68.51 crore on its third day, Rs 82.36 crore on its fourth day, Rs 49.03 crore on its fifth day, Rs 64.27 crore on its sixth day, and Rs 34.61 crore on its seventh day at the worldwide box office. With this, the film has minted Rs 450.80 crore so far globally, according to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Given strong numbers at the global box office, Thalaivar is on course to break his own record. Jailer has figured among the top 3 worldwide Tamil grossers of all time alongside Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 and Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-led Ponniyin Selvan. While 2.0 collected Rs 526.86 crore at the worldwide box office within the first seven days, Ponniyin Selvan minted Rs 308.59 crore in its first week.

Highest grossing Tamil movies at the worldwide box are Robot or Enthiran, Kabali, 2.0, Vikram, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Ponniyin Selvan 2, and Jailer. Domestically, the Rajinikanth film is likely to cross the Rs 250 crore soon.

The film has collected Rs 48.35 crore on its first day, Rs 25.75 crore on its second day, Rs 34.30 crore on its third day, Rs 42.20 crore on its fourth day, Rs 23.55 crore on its fifth day, Rs 36.50 crore on its sixth day, Rs 15.71 crore on its seventh day, and will likely earn around Rs 14.01 crore on its eighth day at the India box office.

Around 6 million tickets were sold for Jailer via BookMyShow on the Independence Day weekend and over 1.5 million Rajinikanth fans watched the film more than once. The film logged over 4.70 lakh footfalls and occupancy of 38 per cent across its Tamil shows on August 16, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi-led Bholaa Shankar has failed to make a mark at the ticket counters. The film’s collections have declined ever since its first day. The Mega Star’s latest film collected Rs 16.25 crore on its first day, Rs 5.05 crore on its second day, Rs 5.10 crore on its third day, Rs 0.60 crore on its fourth day, Rs 1.35 crore on its fifth day, around Rs 0.35 crore on its sixth day, and will likely earn another Rs 0.25 crore on its seventh day.

With this, the film has collected a total of Rs 28.95 crore at the India box office so far. Chiranjeevi’s last few ventures—Godfather (Rs 74.03 crore), Acharya (Rs 56.14 crore), and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (Rs 216 crore)-- haven’t augured well with fans and moviegoers alike.

Waltair Veerayya, which featured superstar Ravi Teja in a supporting role, however managed to do decent numbers at the box office. The film was made on a budget of around Rs 140 crore and collected Rs 190 crore at the domestic box office.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer focuses on a retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian, who goes all out to save his son from the clutches of a criminal who smuggles precious statues and artefacts from Hindu temples. The film features Rajinikanth, Tamannah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and Yogi Babu in key roles. Jailer also features Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar in supporting roles and was released in theatres globally on August 10.

Bholaa Shankar, on the other hand, is the Telugu remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam. Helmed by Meher Ramesh, the film focuses on a brother who seeks revenge from the criminal who wronged his sister. The movie features Chiranjeevi, Tamannah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, Brahmanandam, Rashmi Gautam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in significant roles. The film was relased in theatres alongside Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2.

