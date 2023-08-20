Gadar 2 crosses lifetime box office business of War, Bajrangi Bhaijaan; to cross KGF-2, PK’s record soon

Tara Singh is smashing one box office record after the other. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2 on its second Saturday has crossed the lifetime business of Hrithik Roshan’s 2019 film War and Salman Khan’s 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Gadar 2 has collected Rs 336.20 crore at the India box office as of its second Saturday. While War collected a total of Rs 318.01 crore in its lifetime, Bajrangi Bhaijaan minted Rs 320.34 crore at the India box office during its lifetime.

The film is expected to cross the box office records set by Salman Khan’s 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 339.16 crore), Aamir Khan’s PK (Rs 340.80 crore), and Ranbir Kapoor-led Sanju (Rs 342.57 crore) on its second Sunday, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh added that the film is set to cross the record set by Aamir Khan-starrer sports drama Dangal (Rs 387.38 crore) and is also eyeing the box office collections of Prashanth Neel-directorial KGF: Chapter 2’s Hindi version. KGF: Chapter 2’s Hindi version is the third highest-grossing film at the Indian box office so far. The Yash film made a total of Rs 523.75 crore in its first week and made Rs 859.70 crore in its lifetime at the Indian box office.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 is eyeing collections in the range of Rs 86 crore to Rs 90 crore in its second weekend. The film made Rs 40.10 crore on its day one, Rs 43.08 crore on its day two, Rs 51.70 crore on its day three, Rs 38.70 crore on its day four, Rs 55.40 crore on Independence Day, Rs 32.37 crore on day six, Rs 23.28 crore on its day seven, taking the film’s collection within its first week to Rs 284.63 crore.

The film went on to collect Rs 20.50 crore on day eight and Rs 31.07 crore on day nine, taking its India box office collections to Rs 336.20 crore.

“This remarkable feat places Gadar 2 in a league of its, surpassing the records set by iconic films including Pathaan, PK, Dangal, The Kashmir Files, and even the monumental Baahubali 1 on a historic second Saturday,” film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala said in a post on X formerly known as Twitter. The Kashmir Files made Rs 252.25 crore in its lifetime at the India box office.

Furthermore, the Sunny Deol film became the second fastest Bollywood movie to cross the Rs 200 crore mark after the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. Gadar 2 crossed Rs 200 crore within five days of its release as it made Rs 225 crore within the first five days of its release.

This, however, is not the only record set by Gadar 2. The Anil Sharma directorial also became the only Bollywood film that earned more than Rs 30 crore on the sixth day of its release. Gadar 2 made Rs 40.10 crore on the first day, followed by Rs 43.08 crore on the second day, Rs 51.70 crore on the third day, Rs 38.70 crore on the fourth day, and Rs 55.4 crore on the fifth day.

On its sixth day, the Sunny Deol film earned Rs 32.37 crore in India, which makes it the first Bollywood movie ever to do so. Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Maneesh Wadhwa in lead roles.

