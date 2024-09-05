GOAT box office: Can Thalapathy Vijay's latest film surpass Leo's opening day record?

Anticipation is building around "The Greatest of All Time" (GOAT), starring 'Thalapathy' Vijay, as it gears up for its theatrical release on September 5.



Directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment, the film features Vijay in a dual role, with speculation mounting about the connection between his characters.



The film’s grand scale and Vijay’s star power have already driven strong advance bookings, sparking discussions about whether it will surpass the record set by his previous blockbuster, Leo.

According to Sacnilk, GOAT has raked in over ₹19 crore in advance sales, with Tamil Nadu contributing over ₹12 crore to the total. This surge in ticket sales has placed GOAT among the top contenders for one of the year’s biggest openings.



The film will debut across 5,000 screens in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu, as confirmed by creative producer Archana Kalpathi. Industry insiders are watching closely to see if GOAT can top Leo, which amassed ₹148.5 crore worldwide on its opening day.

Taran Adarsh, a well-known trade analyst, noted that the film is living up to the excitement generated by its title. With advance bookings being described as "phenomenal," Adarsh hinted at the possibility of GOAT setting new records at the box office, both domestically and internationally.

With GOAT marking one of Vijay’s final films before his expected shift to politics, the film carries added significance.



While plot details remain closely guarded, Kalpathi hinted that a mission gone wrong sets the stage for the movie, further stoking audience curiosity as the release date approaches. Whether it will surpass the opening day success of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 or Vijay’s own Leo remains to be seen, but all signs point to a promising debut for GOAT.