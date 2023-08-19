'Jailer' worldwide box office collection: Rajinikanth starrer reaches Rs 500 crore mark today

Defying all expectations, the much-anticipated and critically acclaimed 'Jailer' has taken the box office by storm, accumulating an extraordinary sum of Rs 500 crore in just 10 short days.

Besides achieving this feat, the Rajnikanth starrer becomes the third movie from Tamil Cinema to enter this club after Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 and Ponniyin Selvan.

It has also become the second fastest movie after 2.0 which entered the Rs 500 crore club in seven days.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan on Saturday evening took to X and wrote, "#Jailer BREACHES ₹5⃣0⃣0⃣ cr elite club at the World Wide Box Office in just 10 days. ||#Rajinikanth | #ShivaRajKumar | #Mohanlal|| Becomes the THIRD movie from Tamil Cinema to enter this club after #2Point0 & #PonniyinSelvan. Also, the SECOND fastest movie after 2 Point 0 which entered in 7 days."

Meanwhile, the film's nine-day total in India was Rs 245.6 crore. According to trade portal Sacnilk, the film made over Rs 9.75 crore on Day 9.

The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, grossed Rs 48.35 crore on its first day, Rs 25.75 crore on its second day, Rs 34.30 crore on its third day, Rs 42.20 crore on its fourth day, Rs 23.55 crore on its fifth day, Rs 36.50 crore on its sixth day, Rs 15 crore on its seventh day, Rs 10.2 crore on its second Thursday, and approximately Rs 9.75 crore on its second Friday in India. The film is expected to gross Rs 16 crore at the box office in India.

'Jailer' is a commercial action entertainer written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film features Rajinikanth, Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi and Tamannaah in pivotal roles. Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff appeared in cameo roles in the film.

The movie is attracting diversified audiences given its release beyond the native language in Tamil with dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the film had music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. VTV Ganesh, Redin Kingsley, Sunil, Mirna Menon, Rithvik and several others were part of the supporting cast.

