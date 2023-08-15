Chiranjeevi's 'Bhola Shankar' to release in Hindi on Aug 25

Despite receiving negative reviews and struggling at the box office, Telugu film 'Bholaa Shankar', starring the legendary actor Chiranjeevi, is set to be released in Hindi on August 25.

To confirm the same, RKD Studios announced on Instagram that the Hindi dubbed version of the Telugu film "Bholaa Shankar" will release in theaters on August 25. Jackie Shroff has dubbed for Chiranjeevi in Hindi.

Even after getting such lukewarm reviews post its release on August 11, the makers haven't stepped back with the Hindi release of 'Bholaa Shankar'. RKD Studios shared the promo on Instagram and said that the Hindi dubbed version will be released in theatres on August 25.

The post read, "Megastar Chiranjeevi’s endless swag in Bhola Shankar, releasing worldwide in Hindi on 25th August 2023! Hindi dubbing for Chiranjeevi’s done by the one and only - Mr. Jackie Shroff! (sic)."

Chiranjeevi’s “Bhola Shankar” is a remake of Tamil superstar Ajith’s “Vedalam”. The Meher Ramesh directorial also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh. Sushanth, Vennela Kishore, Tarun Arora, Murali Sharma, Tulasi, Sree Mukhi and others were seen in supporting roles.

The film earned Rs 33 crore in worldwide gross on day one, production banner AK Entertainment had tweeted on August 12.

On Day 4 of its release, Chiranjeevi's film witnessed a steep downfall in its collection with an earning of just Rs 26.4 crore at the box office. The downward trajectory in collection seems to be due to facing stiff competition from recently released Gadar 2, Jailer and OMG 2. The film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 80 crores.

The film's story revolves around the young man (Shankar) who comes to a Metro city (Mumbai) for his career and meets his childhood friend from his village who has transformed into a gangster.

Shankar, who has only one relative who stays in the US, informs him that if he marries then only he will give all his property to him otherwise he will donate it. Hearing that, Shankar's friend gives false information that he is married and he has a kid.

Now the uncle comes to Mumbai to meet his family and from here the drama starts how Shankar and his friend play with the uncle with the help of a widow and her kid.

Also Read: India at 76: Indians optimistic country's clout will rise, but feel unemployment will be top challenge in next 4 years, says survey