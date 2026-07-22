'Jana Nayagan' advance booking day 1: Thalapathy Vijay's final film sells 7.37 lakh tickets; outdoes Varisu, Jailer

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan is all set for a strong opening at the box office. Vijay's last film registered a strong response in bookings for its opening day, collecting ₹16.78 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) across India with the sale of 7.37 lakh tickets from 9,566 shows, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

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Including blocked seats, the film's first-day booking has reached ₹22.56 crore gross. The Tamil version is driving the pre-sales with ₹16.54 crore gross and 7.23 lakh tickets sold, while the Hindi and Telugu versions have contributed ₹4.83 lakh and ₹18.98 lakh, respectively.

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Tamil Nadu remains the biggest market with ₹9.20 crore gross in advance bookings (excluding blocked seats), followed by Karnataka (₹4.73 crore) and Kerala (₹1.49 crore). Among key cities, Chennai is leading with ₹3.01 crore gross and an impressive 89% occupancy, while Bengaluru has generated ₹4.59 crore gross with 23% occupancy, highlighting strong demand ahead of the film's release.

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With this, the film has overtaken the likes of Varisu and Rajinikanth-led Jailer in terms of bookings. The film is now only behind Coolie, Leo, and The Greatest of All Time (GOAT). Jana Nayagan has maintained strong momentum despite reports of film leaks and delays caused by certification-related issues.

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At the overseas box office, Jana Nayagan is likely to take a solid start, especially in North America, the Middle East and South-East Africa. The film may earn more than $4 million worldwide on its first day, taking its worldwide gross to over ₹100 crore.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is a partial remake of the 2023 Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari, which featured Nandamuri Balakrishna and Kajal Aggarwal in significant roles. The film is a political action thriller focused on a former police officer who transforms into a revolutionary leader after confronting local corruption and a young girl's traumatic experiences with abuse.

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Besides Vijay, the film stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamita Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani and Nassar in significant roles. The film is set to hit the theatres worldwide on July 23.