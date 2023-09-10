G20 Summit 2023: Brazilian President Lula da Silva’s reveals his favourite Indian film is ‘RRR’; SS Rajamouli responds

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva revealed his favourite Indian film in an interaction with the Indian media on the sidelines of the recently concluded G20 Summit. The Brazilian leader said that SS Rajamouli’s RRR is his favourite Indian movie for its humour and dance performances. He added that the film has a deep critique of British control over India and Indians. Silva also congratulated the cast and the crew of the film.

Commercial potboiler RRR, which featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR, won the Golden Globes and Oscars for its song Naatu Naatu. RRR also made history as it was the third Indian film and the very first Telugu film to receive nominations at the Golden Globe Awards, notably in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

" RRR is a three-hour feature film and it has really funny scenes with beautiful dance in the film. There is a deep critique of British control over India and Indians. I sincerely believe this film should have been a blockbuster all around the world because everybody that talks to me, the first thing that I say is, have you watched the three-hour film Revolt Rebellion and Revolution? So, I congratulate the director and artists of the film because it enchanted me," the Brazilian President said.

‘Every body that talk to me, the first thing that I say is, Have you watched the #RRRMovie?’, says the Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the President of Brazil. pic.twitter.com/jF35SNt2uq — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) September 10, 2023

Soon after the clip went viral, RRR director SS Rajamouli expressed his gratitude towards Silva and said “it’s heartwarming to learn that you mentioned Indian cinema and enjoyed RRR”. “Sir… @LulaOficial. Thank you so much for your kind words. It’s heartwarming to learn that you mentioned Indian Cinema and enjoyed RRR!! Our team is ecstatic. Hope you are having a great time in our country,” the filmmaker said in a post on X formerly Twitter.

Sir… @LulaOficial 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻



Thank you so much for your kind words. It’s heartwarming to learn that you mentioned Indian Cinema and enjoyed RRR!! Our team is ecstatic. Hope you are having a great time in our country. https://t.co/ihvMjiMpXo — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) September 10, 2023

RRR plot, cast

RRR is focused on the fictionalized portrayals of freedom fighters—Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. The film focuses on their camaraderie and struggle against the British rule. The film features Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Edward Sonnenblick, Alison Doody, and late Ray Stevenson in significant roles.

RRR release date, box office, IMDb rating

The SS Rajamouli-led commercial potboiler was released on March 25, 2022 across 9,000 screens in India and 6,000 screens in the overseas market. Made at a budget of around Rs 550 crore, RRR made Rs 782.20 crore at the India box office and Rs 1,230 at the worldwide box office, according to trade portal Sacnilk. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.8/10 and an audience score of 84 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Also Read: 'Desh ki bhalaai ke liye sab spoilers maaf': SRK 's take on viral voting sequence in 'Jawan'

Also Watch: UK First Lady Akshata Murty in Indo-Western dress, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina & Japan’s First Lady Yuko Kishida in sarees to IMF chief in kurta set: Decoding Indian-inspired looks at G20 Gala Dinner

Also Read: 'Jawan' box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan likely to be first person in Indian cinema to have 2 movies to earn over Rs 1,000 cr in 1 year

Also Watch: Watch! Rishi Sunak visits Akshardham Temple with wife Akshata Murty

Also Read: ‘Jawan’ box office collection day 4: Shah Rukh Khan’s film likely to earn Rs 80 crore on Sunday; to cross Rs 300 crore in India soon