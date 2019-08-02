Judgementall Hai Kya box office collection Day 7: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao's film slows down, earns Rs 31 crore

Judgementall Hai Kya box office collection: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's latest psychological dark comedy film Judgementall Hai Kya is struggling at the box office. The movie made on a budget of around Rs 50 crore has earned over Rs 31 crore in seven days in the domestic market. Directed by Prakesh Kovelamudi, the movie has received good response from critics but has failed to draw audience towards the ticket window. In the last four days, the film has managed to earn around Rs 5 crore.

Judgementall Hai Kya has performed abysmally even in popular circuits such as Mumbai and Delhi. The film has minted merely Rs 5.47 crore and Rs 5.05 crore from Mumbai and Delhi, respectively. Globally, Judgementall Hai Kya has earned Rs 34.23 crore. This is Kangana's second release of 2019. The earlier released Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi became one of the biggest hits of this year which crossed Rs 100 crore milestone.

Kangana Ranaut's latest hit also tumbled in front of Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 and Disney's The Lion King. With Shilpi Dasgupta's Khandaani Shafakhana and David Leitch's Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw hitting the theatres this Friday, the business of Judgementall Hai Kya is expected to see further fall in collections in coming days.

In Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana plays the role of Bobby, a voiceover artist suffering from acute psychosis, while Rajkummar Rao, playing the role of Keshav, is her new tenant. The story unfolds after Rajkummar's wife Rima (Amyra Dastur) gets immolated and blame comes on Booby and Keshav. The film's story alternates between reality and illusion. Apart from Rao and Ranaut, actress Amrita Puri, veteran actor Satish Kaushik and Jimmy Shergill have also played significant roles.

