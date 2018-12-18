Kedarnath Box Office Collection Day 11: Sara Ali Khan's film earns Rs 58 crore despite competition from Aquaman, 2.0

Sara Ali Khan's debut movie Kedarnath continues to attract audience despite competition from movies like Rajinikanth's 2.0, and DCEU's Aquaman. Kedarnath collected more than Rs 50 crore at the box office in 10 days and is expected cross Rs 60 crore mark this week.

The romantic drama, featuring Sushant Singh Rajput has again started to pull in moviegoers after a slump. The film's collection has seen an upward trend from last Friday, managing to earn Rs 12.36 crore in its second weekend. In its first weekend, Kedarnath earned Rs 27.75 crore at the box office. Total box office collection of Kedarnath is around Rs 58 crore so far.

Trade analysts expect Kedarnath to continue its strong performance in the second week as well. Kedarnath has already earned over Rs 17 crore within four days of entering its second week at the box office.

This collection comes even as Kedarnath lost a significant chunk due to its ban in seven districts of Uttarakhand. Kedarnath has been banned in Dehradun, Haridwar, Almora, Nainital, Pauri, Udham Singh Nagar and Tehri districts of Uttrakhand by order of the district administration. The ban was imposed after Hindu outfits protested against the release of Kedarnath, claiming that it promoted love jihad.

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has received praise from audience and critics alike for her performance in Kedarnath.

Kedarnath is also the second biggest release of Sushant Singh Rajput in terms of box office collections. It has already toppled 2013's Shudh Desi Romance from the second spot. MS Dhoni - The Untold Story is still Rajput's highest grosser until now.

Kedarnath is a love story of a Hindu girl (Sara Ali Khan) and a Muslim boy (played by Sushant Singh Rajput), set against the backdrop of the devastating floods of Uttarakhand in 2013. The film is made under the banner of RSVP Movies and Guy in the Sky Pictures.

