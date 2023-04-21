‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ Twitter review: ‘Boring 80s film’, say moviegoers on Salman Khan-starrer 'Veeram' remake 

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan audience reaction: Moviegoers were quick to share their reactions after watching the Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde-starrer commercial potboiler Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Twitter. Nitesh Naveen, a film writer based in Australia, said that the commercial potboiler is a boring 80s film with Salman Khan being its only saving grace.

Naveen wrote, “Watched Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan FDFS in Australia. Three-word review– A missed opportunity– 2 out of 5. Salman Khan is the only good thing about this movie. The problem is the screenplay which at times is good. But it has all the wrong things of a South Indian masala movie. A pakaao (boring) 80s film”.

He added the remake has not been adapted to suit the Hindi audiences’ taste. Naveen said Salman looks like a teacher in a class with 60 students shouting and Pooja Hegde is “lost among the crowd of stars”, while adding Venkatesh Daggubati looks average at best.

Watched #KisiKaBhaiKisiJaan FDFS in Australia.

Three word review - A Missed Opportunity ⭐⭐ 2/5#SalmanKhan is the only good thing about this movie.

Problem is the screenplay which at times is good. But it has all the wrong things of a south indian masala.

A pakaaoo 80s film pic.twitter.com/5pU9SN1c7a — Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) April 21, 2023

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan is like a refurbished product ordered from flipkart. Kuch bhi badha chada k review mat do. Kam se kam jinhone dekhi nahi abhi tak unke paise save karwao. #KisiKaBhaiKisiJaanReview — mehuls514 (@mehuls514) April 21, 2023

A moviegoer said Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is unbearable and also went on to say the Salman Khan-starrer OTT release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was much better than this. He gave the film a one-star rating and wrote, “Unbearable, sure shot disaster! A cut-copy-paste remake! Salman Khan is back with his cringe avatar, those fake hair look disgusting. Radhe was better scene to scene”.

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReview: DISAPPOINTED/DISASTER📢



Rating: ⭐️

Unbearable, Sure Shot DISASTERS!

A cut-copy-paste remake!#SalmanKhan is back with his cringe avatar, those fake hairs look disgusting #Radhe ws better all scene to scene #Veeram



#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan #KKBKKJ — Abdullah zaka (@Abdullahzaka15) April 21, 2023

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReview: Disappointed 📢



Rating: ⭐️

One time watchable movie #SalmanKhan is back with his cringe Avatar. Emotions scene looks like comedy scene.#ShehnaazGiII and other cast has done good job.#KBKJ Better than #Radhe.. https://t.co/AxwcI5J1y9 — Deepak kaul (@DeepakK16975735) April 21, 2023

#Katamarayudu is better than #SalmanKhan's film #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan. You should watch Katamarayudu on YouTube, as it is full of comedy, action, & family drama. On the other hand, Salman tried to copy the film with a joker and kinnar-style wig, which makes him look pathetic — Filmi Baba (@wireslice) April 21, 2023

A moviegoer was on tenterhooks about the future of the much-awaited Hera Pheri 3 after seeing Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan reviews. The user tweeted, “After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan reviews, I don’t think that Hera Pheri 3 is in safe hands. Please Farhad Samji leave direction and writing and retire now, enough of the cringe. One more masterpiece from Farhad Nolan Samji”.

Users also said that the emotional scenes of the film are unintentionally funny and that the action scenes lack any semblance of gravity.

#kisikabhaijaankisikijaan interval bhai jitna soch ke gya utna he bura hai bas har scene pe hasi aa rahi chaaaye emotional ho #FarhadSamji kabhi nhi sudherega delhi metro main bike chal rahe hai delhi metro main gangster ghuss aaye hai camera work fights choreography disaster 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Shivam Kumar Gupta (@skgfilmikeeda) April 21, 2023

I expected this to be bad but this worst even for salmans standards. That opening scene😭 and that dialogue delivery as if he's reading something in chinese#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReview April 21, 2023 #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Puke worthy. Salman has a bigger fall from grace than Rajesh Khanna Saab. Shame. Pathetic. Cringe. Farhad Samji is potty level director. — Akarsh S (@AnyKarti) April 21, 2023

Why Salman Bhoi Always Kill Gravity and Common Sense in his All Movies?#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReview https://t.co/9G7YwQjExQ — 𝕁𝕠𝕙𝕟𝕪 ℝ𝕚𝕕𝕖𝕣 (@RiderJohnyBaba2) April 21, 2023

Total failure ! Movie hall completely empty in my area!



Feeling like I m watching jai ho or wanted 2.0 !!

Fighting sequence is like tiger zinda hai... uselessly repetitive.



Don't waste your time and money 💯 I am regretting it 😒#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReview — Keshan Pandit (@rajya_abhishek) April 21, 2023

Netizens also shared memes detailing their experience of watching the film.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release date, plot

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released in theatres on April 21, which is an Eid holiday in many states. The film is a remake of the 2014 Thala Ajith-starrer Veeram and focuses on two younger brothers who must wait to get married until their elder brother ties the knot.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan cast, cameos

It features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhoomika Chawla, Shehnaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. The latest Salman Khan film, directed by Farhad Samji, also features RRR and Rangasthalam star Ram Charan in a cameo appearance in the foot-tapping song Yentamma.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office prediction

The Salman Khan-starrer will likely have good opening numbers due to the Eid release. Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi believes the film will likely mint around Rs 15 crore on day 1.

Rathi told India Today: “Salman Khan and Eid is a very good combination. We are seeing it after a few years this time around because of Covid. The film has tremendous potential. It has created a good craze among fans. The only thing to see now is whether the content is good. The Day 1 collection should be around Rs 15 crore at the domestic box office”.

