'Leo' box office collection day 3: Thalapathy Vijay's film crosses Rs 200 cr worldwide, hits $1 million in Singapore, Australia

'Leo' box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay's Leo has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office within the first three days of its release. Leo has collected Rs 212.70 crore from ticket windows worldwide in terms of net global box office collections, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

The film has entered the $1 million club within three days of its release in Singapore and has become the fastest Indian film to achieve this feat in the country so far. Leo is also the first Thalapathy Vijay film to enter the $1 million club in Australia, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala said in a series of posts on X formerly known as Twitter.

Bala further mentioned that even though Leo saw a dip in its collections in the US, the film has managed to beat director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram to become the seventh top grosser from the Tamil film industry also known as Kollywood. At the UK box office, Leo has beaten Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram and Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu to become the highest grossing film in the country for both Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay.

Meanwhile, Leo has crossed Rs 140 crore at the domestic box office within 3 days of its release. The film made Rs 64.80 crore on its opening day, Rs 35.25 crore on its first Friday, and is estimated to have made around Rs 40 crore on its first Saturday. With this, the film's India box office collections have reached Rs 140.05 crore so far.

Leo's Tamil shows had an overall 76.25 per cent occupancy on Saturday. The film's Telugu and Hindi had an overall 57.17 per cent and an overall 18.80 per cent occupancy respectively. Leo is hurtling towards the Rs 180 crore mark as the film is expected to further earn around Rs 40 crore on its first Sunday, Sacnilk stated.

A part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) of movies, Leo focuses on a mid-mannered cafe owner Parthiban 'Parthi' Das, who fends off a gang of murderous thugs. Not only does Parthiban become a local hero due to this act, he also attracts the attention of a drug cartel who claims he was once a part of them.

Parthiban's attempts at fending off the drug cartel and keeping his family safe from any dangers form the crux of the story. The film features Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, and Anurag Kashyap. The film marks Sanjay Dutt's foray into the world of Tamil cinema.

Leo has an IMDb rating of 8.1/10 and an audience score of 76 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was released in theatres worldwide on October 19 in 2D and IMAX formats in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

