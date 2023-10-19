'Bhagavanth Kesari' Twitter review: 'It's a hattrick blockbuster,' say Nandamuri Balakrishna fans

'Bhagavanth Kesari' audience reactions: Nandamuri Balakrishna's family entertainer Bhagavanth Kesari released in theatres today alongside Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. The latest Nandamuri Balakrishna (NBK) film has opened to overwhelmingly positive reactions from the fans of the Telugu superstar as well as cinegoers alike on X formerly known as Twitter.

Users were of the opinion that this movie features Balakrishna in his finest and top-notch form. "Bhagavanth Kesari-- Outstanding! Balakrishna's finest. Anil Ravipudi belongs to the rare breed of self-aware modern commercial directors who can infuse a breath of fresh air into the genre and expertly handle stars. Balayya's speech at the school is a standout. Winner (sic)," a user said.

Some others also said that the movie features NBK in an age-appropriate role. One of the users called Bhagavanth Kesari a "story-driven commercial entertainer from Anil Ravipudi without typical forced songs or forced elements." "Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna in an age-appropriate and yet power-packed role. A story-driven commercial entertainer from Anil Ravipudi without typical songs or forced elements. NBK takes the lead to break the barriers!" the user said.

"Hattrick blockbuster for NBK... Bhagvanth Kesari (sic)," another user said on X. The user was alluding to the fact that the actor's previous releases Akhanda and Veera Simha Reddy were successes at the box office.

While Akhanda made a total of Rs 103.30 crore in terms of gross domestic box office collection, Veera Simha Reddy raked in a total of Rs 115 crore in terms of India gross collections.

Another user said that they admired how director Anil Ravipudi presented Nandamuri Balakrishna in the film, especially in scenes with heavy dialogue. "Just finished watching Bhagavanth Kesari movie, it was a very nice movie and a treat to watch Nandamuri Balakrishna garu with Anil Ravipudi way of presentation. I really enjoyed the movie. Especially, the new dialogues, NBK's screen presence, and other artists' performances. Simply superb (sic)," the user said.

Here are some other audience reactions on Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari:

Bhagavanth Kesari day 1 box office prediction

The Nandamuri Balakrishna film is expected to perform well on its first day across its shows in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana given the positive word of mouth. The film is expected to make anywhere around Rs 14 crore on its opening day, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

Bhagavanth Kesari story, cast, release date

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is centered around a middle-aged man Nelakonda Bhagavanth Kesari who is adamant to make his niece Vijayalakshmi 'Viji' join the Indian Army to handle tough situations and become strong in life.

Kesari's life, however, takes a dramatic turn when he locks horns with a business tycoon Rahul Singhvi. The film features Nandamuri Balakrishna, Sreeleela, Kajal Aggarwal, Arjun Rampal, R Sarathkumar, and Priyanka Jawalkar in significant roles.

Bhagavanth Kesari marks Arjun Rampal's debut into the Telugu film industry. The film hit theatres on October 19 with the Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Leo.

