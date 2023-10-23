'Leo' worldwide box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay's film crosses Rs 400 crore-mark, say makers

'Leo' worldwide box office update: Thalapathy Vijay's action-thriller Leo has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the global box office on Monday. The film is now cruising towards the Rs 450 crore mark at the worldwide box office, according to the makers of the film.

The news was also confirmed by Comscore in its recent update. According to Comscore, Leo has surpassed Rs 400 crore or $48 million worldwide.

#Leo Hits 400Crs in 4 days 🔥 — #LEO Official (@LeoFilmm2023) October 23, 2023

The development comes hours after film critic and trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan claimed that Thalapathy Vijay's film has seen the lowest first four-day collection among the big films of 2023 so far. Vijayabalan had claimed that the film has earned a total of Rs 243.96 crore in its first four days at the worldwide box office.

Watch now: Katrina stuns in red saree, earns praise from Salman Khan, Raghav Chadha's heartfelt note to Parineeti, Bollywood celebs Sushmita Sen, Jaya Bachchan and Kajol visit Durga Puja Pandal: Celebs On Insta

This, according to him, is much lower than the first four-day worldwide box office collection of big films of 2023 so far such as Rajinikanth's Jailer (Rs 302.89 crore), Prabhas' Adipurush (Rs 327.46 crore), Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (Rs 429.10 crore) and Jawan (Rs 531.26 crore). He also claimed that the film has also seen a fall of more than 50 per cent drop in its box office collections in the US.

Watch: Meet the trio behind ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission: S Somnath, S Unnikrishnan Nair, VR Lalithambika

"BREAKING: Leo CRASHES in USA on Sunday with more than 50 per cent DROP from Saturday. No Comscore areas like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, agenda group has started making up numbers. But Comscore tracked and reported areas are heading towards a disaster. Initial bookings which were made with false LCU hype has started to vanish. Washing out in multiple regions by replacing with other movies," he wrote in a post on X formerly known as Twitter.

First four days WW Box Office 2023#Jawan - ₹ 531.26 cr

#Pathaan - ₹ 429.10 cr

#Adipurush - ₹ 327.46 cr

#Jailer - ₹ 302.89 cr

#Leo… — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 23, 2023 BREAKING: #Leo CRASHES in USA🇺🇸 on Sunday with more than 50% DROP from Saturday.



No comscore areas like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, agenda group has started making up numbers.



But comscore tracked and reported areas… — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 22, 2023

Directed by Vikram and Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is focused on a cafe owner who becomes famous locally after an act of bravery. This fame comes at a hefty price as he comes on the radar of a drug cartel which claims that he was once a part of them.

Leo features Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Anurag Kashyap, Priya Anand, and Mysskin in significant roles. The film was released on October 19 in theatres worldwide in 2D and IMAX formats in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read: 'Leo' worldwide box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay's film sees lowest four-day collection among big hits of 2023, claims analyst

Also Read: 'Leo' box office collection day 3: Thalapathy Vijay's film crosses Rs 200 cr worldwide, hits $1 million in Singapore, Australia

Also Read: 'Leo' box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay's film crosses Rs 180 crore in India; to cross Rs 200 crore soon