Marjaavaan box office collection Day 15: Sidharth Malhotra's revenge saga earns over Rs 60 crore worldwide

Marjaavaan box office collection: Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria-starrer film Marjaavaan has completed two weeks at the box office and has raked in nearly Rs 46 crore till now. Worldwide, Marjaavaan has done a gross collection of Rs 61.33 crore.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan was released on November 15 across the country. The revenge-saga minted Rs 7.03 crore on its opening day, Rs 24.42 crore on its opening weekend (Nov 15, Nov 16 and Nov 17), Rs 37.87 crore in its first week, Rs 5.05 crore in its second weekend and Rs 8.57 crore in its second week, respectively.

Region-wise, Marjaavaan has raked in Rs 13.79 crore in Mumbai circuit, Rs 9.15 crore in Delhi and UP circuit, Rs 2.98 crore in Rajasthan, Rs 1.32 crore in Bihar and Rs 1.99 crore in West Bengal.

Marjaavaan is a romantic-drama film that revolves around Raghu (played by Sidharth Malhotra) and Zoya (Tara Sutaria), whose blissful lives are turned upside down by Vishnu (Riteish Deshmukh), a vertically challenged gang leader. Deshmukh revealed that Shah Rukh Khan had helped the production team with some VFX shots for his portrayal of a vertically-challenged man.

Marjaavaan is facing competition from newly released 'Commando 3' and 'Hotel Mumbai', this week at the box office. Film 'Commando 3' has pulled in Rs 4.73 crore on its opening day (November 29) whereas Anupam Kher's Hotel Mumbai has minted Rs 1.08 crore on its Day 1.

