Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
trending
box office
'Mirzapur: The Movie' box office collection day 8: Pankaj Tripathi, Ravi Kishan-starrer eyes ₹250 crore worldwide

'Mirzapur: The Movie' box office collection day 8: Pankaj Tripathi, Ravi Kishan-starrer eyes ₹250 crore worldwide

Steady weekday collections and a packed advance booking chart for the weekend suggest this run is far from over. Here's the latest update on where the film stands and what could come next.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 12, 2026 10:51 AM IST
'Mirzapur: The Movie' box office collection day 8: Pankaj Tripathi, Ravi Kishan-starrer eyes ₹250 crore worldwideMirzapur: The Movie has had a more than stellar run at the box office

Mirzapur: The Movie isn't slowing down anytime soon. The Pankaj Tripathi and Ravi Kishan-starrer has crossed a huge box-office milestone worldwide, and trade experts say there's plenty more in the tank. Steady weekday collections and a packed advance booking chart for the weekend suggest this run is far from over. Here's the latest update on where the film stands and what could come next.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | 'Haiwaan' box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan film logs tepid opening; falls behind 'Hanuman Ansh', 'Mirzapur'

Mirzapur: The Movie box office collection

The movie has had a more than stellar run at the box office. After 8 days at the ticket counters, the film has crossed the ₹150 crore milestone. Mirzapur: The Movie made ₹148.45 crore in its first week and went onto mint ₹9 crore on its third Friday, taking its total India net box office collection to ₹157.45 crore. This translates into domestic gross box office earnings of ₹187.55 crore so far.

The film has made a total of ₹38 crore at the overseas box office, taking its worldwide collection to ₹225.55 crore as of its third Friday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. With this, Mirzapur: The Movie is now eyeing the ₹250 crore milestone at the worldwide box office.

Advertisement

MUST READ | 'Toxic' box office collection day 17: Yash's film in free fall, 'Hanuman Ansh' tops ₹200 crore in India

Will Haiwaan release have any impact on Mirzapur's box office run?

Mirzapur: The Movie's box office run is likely to remain unfazed by the release of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-starrer crime thriller Haiwaan.

Commenting on Mirzapur being undeterred by Haiwaan's release, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, #MirzapurTheMovie maintains a solid grip as it begins Week 2, despite the arrival of a new release, #Haiwaan, this week. The film is expected to hit ₹ 175 cr in Weekend 2 itself, thus beginning its journey towards the ₹ 200 cr mark – a massive achievement.#MirzapurTheMovie is, without a doubt, one of the biggest success stories of 2026."

Advertisement

Haiwaan, the  remake of the 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, had a lukewarm opening at the ticket counters. Due to limited advance booking and mixed reviews, the film could make only ₹3 crore on its opening day at the India box office. With this, Haiwaan figures among Akshay Kumar's lowest opening films in the post-COVID era.

Mirzapur: The Movie story, cast

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the movie delves into the escalating battle for the Mirzapur throne, as old rivalries return and fierce power struggles take centre stage. With the Tripathis facing threats from both their past and present, loyalties are put to the test, while Guddu and Bablu fight to strengthen their hold over the throne.

Besides Pankaj Tripathi and Ravi Kishan, the film stars Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Duggal, Jitendra Kumar, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal Chauhan in pivotal roles.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 12, 2026 9:22 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more