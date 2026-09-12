'Mirzapur: The Movie' box office collection day 8: Pankaj Tripathi, Ravi Kishan-starrer eyes ₹250 crore worldwide

Mirzapur: The Movie box office collection

The movie has had a more than stellar run at the box office. After 8 days at the ticket counters, the film has crossed the ₹150 crore milestone. Mirzapur: The Movie made ₹148.45 crore in its first week and went onto mint ₹9 crore on its third Friday, taking its total India net box office collection to ₹157.45 crore. This translates into domestic gross box office earnings of ₹187.55 crore so far.

The film has made a total of ₹38 crore at the overseas box office, taking its worldwide collection to ₹225.55 crore as of its third Friday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. With this, Mirzapur: The Movie is now eyeing the ₹250 crore milestone at the worldwide box office.

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Will Haiwaan release have any impact on Mirzapur's box office run?

Mirzapur: The Movie's box office run is likely to remain unfazed by the release of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-starrer crime thriller Haiwaan.

Commenting on Mirzapur being undeterred by Haiwaan's release, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, #MirzapurTheMovie maintains a solid grip as it begins Week 2, despite the arrival of a new release, #Haiwaan, this week. The film is expected to hit ₹ 175 cr in Weekend 2 itself, thus beginning its journey towards the ₹ 200 cr mark – a massive achievement.#MirzapurTheMovie is, without a doubt, one of the biggest success stories of 2026."

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#MirzapurTheMovie maintains a solid grip as it begins Week 2, despite the arrival of a new release, #Haiwaan, this week.



The film is expected to hit ₹ 175 cr in Weekend 2 itself, thus beginning its journey towards the ₹ 200 cr mark – a massive achievement.#MirzapurTheMovie… pic.twitter.com/CcfWLeAkOe — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 12, 2026

Haiwaan, the remake of the 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, had a lukewarm opening at the ticket counters. Due to limited advance booking and mixed reviews, the film could make only ₹3 crore on its opening day at the India box office. With this, Haiwaan figures among Akshay Kumar's lowest opening films in the post-COVID era.

Mirzapur: The Movie story, cast

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the movie delves into the escalating battle for the Mirzapur throne, as old rivalries return and fierce power struggles take centre stage. With the Tripathis facing threats from both their past and present, loyalties are put to the test, while Guddu and Bablu fight to strengthen their hold over the throne.

Besides Pankaj Tripathi and Ravi Kishan, the film stars Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Duggal, Jitendra Kumar, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal Chauhan in pivotal roles.