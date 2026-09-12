Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
trending
box office
'Toxic' box office collection day 17: Yash's film in free fall, 'Hanuman Ansh' tops ₹200 crore in India

'Toxic' box office collection day 17: Yash's film in free fall, 'Hanuman Ansh' tops ₹200 crore in India

From a shoestring budget and a near-invisible opening to now rewriting box office history, this David-vs-Goliath story is far from over. Here's how the numbers stack up on Day 17, and why Toxic seems unable to stop the slide while Hanuman Ansh just keeps climbing.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 12, 2026 8:44 AM IST
'Toxic' box office collection day 17: Yash's film in free fall, 'Hanuman Ansh' tops ₹200 crore in IndiaBox Office Update: Toxic in free fall, Hanuman Ansh sees unstoppable rise

While Yash's Toxic continues to lose steam at the box office, a small-budget devotional film nobody saw coming has quietly pulled off the unthinkable. Hanuman Ansh has now crossed a milestone that puts it in the same league as some of the year's biggest blockbusters — and trade insiders can't stop talking about it. From a shoestring budget and a near-invisible opening to now rewriting box office history, this David-vs-Goliath story is far from over. Here's how the numbers stack up on Day 17, and why Toxic seems unable to stop the slide while Hanuman Ansh just keeps climbing.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | 'Haiwaan' box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan film logs tepid opening; falls behind 'Hanuman Ansh', 'Mirzapur'

Toxic box office collection day 17

Yash's pan-India spectacle, which saw an opening of ₹101.10 crore, has been in a free fall since its first day. The film went onto make ₹239.30 crore in its first week and could make only ₹8.94 crore in its second week. The Geethu Mohandas-directorial went onto make only ₹0.26 crore on its third Friday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

With this, the film's total India net collection stood at ₹248.50 crore and gross domestic collections to ₹296.60 crore. The film saw an overall theatrical occupancy of 11.69%, with its afternoon shows logging the highest occupancy at 13.18%. Besides this, Toxic has made a total of ₹43.50 crore in overseas market, taking its worldwide collection to ₹340.10 crore.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Toxic' box office collection day 14: Yash's film sees steady decline, Hanuman Ansh to cross ₹150 crore soon

Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 36

While Toxic continues to flail and flounder at the ticket counters, Hanuman Ansh has had a completely opposite trajectory at the box office. The film, which made only ₹10 lakh on its first day at the box office, has crossed the ₹200 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Hanuman Ansh made  ₹1.08 crore in its first week, ₹40 lakh in its second week, ₹10.40 crore in its third week, ₹61 crore in its fourth week and ₹90.25 crore in its fifth week. It further went onto mint ₹10.50 crore on its sixth Friday, taking its total India net earnings to ₹173.63 crore and gross domestic collections to ₹205.15 crore.

Advertisement

The film is likely to see a further boost in its earnings after its global theatrical release on September 11. Hanuman Ansh has been distributed internationally by Hombale Films via its international distribution arm, Hombale Overseas.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 12, 2026 8:44 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more