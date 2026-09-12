'Toxic' box office collection day 17: Yash's film in free fall, 'Hanuman Ansh' tops ₹200 crore in India

Toxic box office collection day 17

Yash's pan-India spectacle, which saw an opening of ₹101.10 crore, has been in a free fall since its first day. The film went onto make ₹239.30 crore in its first week and could make only ₹8.94 crore in its second week. The Geethu Mohandas-directorial went onto make only ₹0.26 crore on its third Friday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

With this, the film's total India net collection stood at ₹248.50 crore and gross domestic collections to ₹296.60 crore. The film saw an overall theatrical occupancy of 11.69%, with its afternoon shows logging the highest occupancy at 13.18%. Besides this, Toxic has made a total of ₹43.50 crore in overseas market, taking its worldwide collection to ₹340.10 crore.

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Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 36

While Toxic continues to flail and flounder at the ticket counters, Hanuman Ansh has had a completely opposite trajectory at the box office. The film, which made only ₹10 lakh on its first day at the box office, has crossed the ₹200 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Hanuman Ansh made ₹1.08 crore in its first week, ₹40 lakh in its second week, ₹10.40 crore in its third week, ₹61 crore in its fourth week and ₹90.25 crore in its fifth week. It further went onto mint ₹10.50 crore on its sixth Friday, taking its total India net earnings to ₹173.63 crore and gross domestic collections to ₹205.15 crore.

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The film is likely to see a further boost in its earnings after its global theatrical release on September 11. Hanuman Ansh has been distributed internationally by Hombale Films via its international distribution arm, Hombale Overseas.